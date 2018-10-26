Save 40% on ‘The Witcher Library Edition’

Netflix took a major step towards making The Witcher series a reality with a flurry of casting news earlier this month, but that isn’t the only good news for Witcher fans.

If you’ve read all of Andrzej Sapkowski’s short stories and novels (see proper reading order below) and/or played all of CD Projekt RED’s games, you can pass the time between now and the release of The Witcher on Netflix next year with comics from Dark Horse. The uninitiated should start with The Witcher Library Edition Volume 1, which is a 440 page hardcover collection that’s available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $29.51 or 40% off (37% standard discount and automatic $1.93 coupon) with shipping slated for November 13th.

The book is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are 40% is going to be the maximum discount, so lock it in while you can.

According to Dark Horse, “The Witcher Library Edition collects issues #1–#5 of the Witcher comic series House of Glass, Fox Children, Curse of Crows, and the Killing Monsters one-shot—and features annotations and a sketchbook section.”

“Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin (Bandette, Colder) pens a fantasy epic of the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a witcher—one of the few remaining monster hunters. The Witcher Library Edition features story art by Joe Querio (B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth), Piotr Kowalski (Sex), and Max Bertolini (Universo Alfa) with colors by Carlos Badilla (Alabaster: The Good, the Bad, and the Bird) and Brad Simpson (Sex) and lettering by Nate Piekos (Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite). This edition features a bonus sketchbook section and additional art by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets), Dan Panosian (Slots), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), Duncan Fegredo (MPH), Simon Bisley (Lobo), and a new cover by Mike Mignola (Hellboy).”

Once you have completed The Witcher Library Edition, you can move on to Dark Horse Comics’ next Witcher project – Of Flesh and Flame. The first of four issues goes on sale December 19th. The official description reads:

“Geralt is summoned by an old friend to help solve a mystery involving his daughter. Upon arriving to investigate however, Geralt is surprised by another friend from the past and he soon finds himself transported to regions beyond his original expectations. A new series featuring fan-favorite characters, including Geralt and Dandelion! The first issue of a new miniseries, the perfect jumping-on point!”

As a side note, if you haven’t read Andrzej Sapkowski’s original Witcher books, you might find the organization confusing. Here is the recommended reading order:

• The Last Wish (short stories)

• Sword of Destiny (short stories)

• Blood of Elves

• Time of Contempt

• Baptism of Fire

• Tower of the Swallow

• The Lady of the Lake

• Season of Storms (takes place within the stories of The Last Wish, but it’s easier to read at the end).

