The Witcher: McFarlane's New Toy Line Kicks Off With Geralt Figure

McFarlane Toys is known for creating top tier action figures, and now they are bringing those skills to the beloved franchise of CD Projekt Red's The Witcher. Kicking off the new line will be the White Wolf himself Geralt of Rivia, and this interpretation will be based on the modern classic The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Geralt will stand at 12 inches and will feature his Kaer Morhen armor, but that's not all. He'll also come with his steel and silver swords, monster head trophies, and sheaths for both swords, as well as a Witcher branded base.

"Video games produce some of the most amazing visuals you’ll ever see, and The Witcher is a huge part of that,” said Todd McFarlane, Creative Force and CEO of McFarlane Toys. “With The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, we’re now able to take these characters and literally have them jump out of your screen and create the most realistic, accurate action figure out there!”

You can check out Geralt in the photo below.

(Photo: McFarlane)

While no other figures were revealed or shown, the release does make mention that fans will see additional new Witcher action figures in 2021. Because this is Witcher 3, odds are we will see characters like Yennefer, Triss, Zoltan, Dandelion, Ciri, and more join the line, and it would seem they will also be in the 12 inch scale.

Developed by CD Projekt Red and winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open-world RPG set in a visually stunning dark fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. As one of the few remaining professional monster slayers for hire known as ‘witchers,’ chart your own path to adventure in sprawling, monster-infested lands of the Continent. Discover unexplored landmarks and abandoned ruins, meet vivid characters with their own goals and motivations, and take on multi-layered quests as you strive to find the Child of Prophecy whose power might just be the key to saving the entire realm — or destroying it.

The Geralt figure will retail for $39.99 and will go up for pre-order in mid-October on Amazon. It will also hit Walmart, Best Buy, and specialty shops in November.

