The Witcher Multiplayer Spin-Off Potentially Leaked

✖

We know CD Projekt Red is working on the next installment in The Witcher. Whether it will be The Witcher 4 or something new, remains to be seen. That said, this mystery title may not be the only Witcher game in development. The Molasses Flood -- a studio owned by CD Projekt Red -- seems to be working on its own project, and it seems to be a multiplayer game. This tidbit of insight comes the way of a job listing for a multiplayer designer. It makes no mention of the mystery game being for The Witcher, but that seems the most likely at this point.

"CD Projekt Red is looking for a Multiplayer Designer to support The Molasses Flood development studio in their own ambitious project which is based on one of CD Projekt Red's IPs," reads the job listing. "The person in this role will create engaging multiplayer gameplay features, game modes, and scenarios, driving them all from concept to implementation. This designer will report to the Lead Multiplayer Designer and work with the Design Director, other designers, and across disciplines to build creative, balanced, and fun multiplayer experiences.

If this is a Witcher multiplayer spin-off, it's likely something on the smaller side of things as the studio is on the smaller side. In order for it to make a AAA production it would need to contract out substantially to bulk up substantially, and right now, there's nothing suggesting that either of these things has happened.

At the moment of publishing, neither CD Projekt Red nor Molasses Flood nor anyone involved with either has commented on any of this. If this changes -- which we don't expect to happen -- we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of the speculated laced in this story with a grain of salt.

As always, leave a comment or let me know what you think via @Tyler_Fischer_ over on Twitter. Would you be interested in a multiplayer spin-off for The Witcher, even if the project scale is on the less ambitious side of things?

H/T, Game Rant.