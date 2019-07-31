Netflix’s The Witcher Composer Teases Its “Amazing” Soundtrack in New Clip

Beyond the debut trailer shared at San Diego Comic-Con last month, we haven’t heard anything of The Witcher‘s soundtrack. That said, recently, the composer Netflix has tapped, Sonya Belousova, has teased a new clip that teases the show’s “amazing” soundtrack and the type of sounds we may hear from the Netflix series. More specifically, taking to Instagram, Belousova, said that while she can’t share anything from the soundtrack yet, she can and did provide a glimpse of the soloists and instruments they’re recording. In this case, fans looking forward to the series were treated to a wonderful violin performance.

“Can’t share with you guys anything we’re writing for the soundtrack just yet, however can give you a glimpse of the amazing soloists and instruments we’re recording,” writes Belousova. “A super late night session with phenomenal @lindsaydeutschviolin killing it, as always!”

Of course, to get a taste of the show’s soundtrack, you can always listen to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s soundtrack. If you played The Witcher 3, you’ll know it had a lot of string heavy music, but it also had some intense battle music for monster encounters especially. You’d expect the show to follow a similar route.

For those that don’t know: Sonya Belousova’s most recent work includes scoring Amazon’s The Romanoffs, The Mist, and Sacred Lies. You can find more examples of her work, here.

The Witcher is set to premier sometime late 2019. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of when exactly it will go live, but rumors have suggested it will be sometime in December. In other words, it may arrive just in time for some Christmas season binging.

