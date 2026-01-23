Sony LinkBuds Clip Bring A New Take On Open-Ear Earbuds (And You Can Buy Them Now)

Sony’s new LinkBuds Clip has finally arrived, introducing a fresh take on open-ear audio with a clip-on design that lets you stay connected to your surroundings while enjoying your favorite content.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While traditional earbuds isolate you from the world, these innovative audio earbuds are built for those who want sound without that isolated sacrifice… and they’re available right now on Amazon.

What Makes the Sony LinkBuds Clip Different

Rather than sealing off your ear canals, the LinkBuds Clip earbuds rest comfortably outside, delivering audio while maintaining your environmental awareness. The open-ear approach means you can confidently navigate busy streets, respond to coworkers, or keep tabs on your surroundings without constantly taking off your earbuds.

The C-shaped clip design looks more like a jewelry-adjacent ear cuff more than a traditional earbud (though notably oversized). Instead of pursuing ever-more-aggressive noise cancellation, Sony has apparently recognized a growing need for audio peripherals that complement your daily life rather than dominate it.

Comfort, Fit, and Everyday Wear

Sony has clearly engineered the LinkBuds Clip with marathon wearing sessions in mind. The lightweight design distributes pressure evenly, preventing the ear fatigue that often accompanies extended use of traditional earbuds. The included Air/Fitting Cushions can be customized to your preference, helping you keep a secure fit that works with your unique ear shape.

This design lends itself to long gaming sessions where you don’t have to run the risk of having sore ears after having something wedged in their ear canal for hours. Ultimately, they seem less about immersive listening sessions and more about becoming a natural extension of your gaming setup.

Sound Quality and Listening Modes

They’re a bit unconventional, but the LinkBuds Clip reportedly delivers the audio quality you’d expect from Sony. The company has taken advantage of its extensive acoustic expertise to tune these earbuds for clear, balanced sound that doesn’t compromise on detail or richness.

The three listening modes (Standard, Voice Boost, and Sound Leakage Reduction) provide flexibility for different situations, whether you’re prioritizing gaming audio quality or using them while you’re out and about.

Price, Colors, and Availability on Amazon

The Sony LinkBuds Clip are available now on Amazon for $229.99, sitting them firmly in the premium segment of the headphone market. They come in four stylish colorways—Lavender, Black, Greige, and Green—allowing you to choose an option that matches your personal style.

Will these earbuds replace your current gaming headphones? Maybe… but if you’re looking for both connectivity and awareness, or if you’re just looking for something different from the typical in-ear experience, the Sony LinkBuds Clip offers a new, somehow futuristic-feeling alternative that’s now available on Amazon.