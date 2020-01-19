The Witcher Showrunner Addresses LGBTQ Representation

Netflix’s new hit show, The Witcher, has a large and impressive cast of characters, many of which are portrayed superbly by talented actors and actresses. Further, the show has also been applauded for its representation, something the video game series from CD Projekt Red was criticized for. Whether these critiques were valid is neither here nor there, what’s important is the Netflix show has seemingly gone out of its way to make sure it won’t imitate the games in this regard.

In the past, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has expressed that representation is important to her and her team, and that’s not going to change with future seasons. During a recent Reddit AMA, Hissrich was asked if there’s going to be LGBTQ representation in Season 2. Answering this, Hissrich not only confirmed the show will make sure to have representation, but noted that one of her favorite parts of the books that the show is based on is that they are brimming with subversion.

“One of my favorite things about the books is that they are full of subversion. Yes, we’re gonna represent,” said Hissrich.

While this may not seem like a big deal to some, there’s no denying that for others it’s quite important, which is why more and more creators are making sure not to drop the ball in this regard. And as long as Hissrich is running things over on the set of The Witcher, no one will need to worry about representation.

The Witcher is streaming exclusively on Netflix. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a precise release date for the second season, but it’s expected to drop sometime in 2021, presumably in the first half of the year.

