‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Casts ‘Vikings’ Star

Actor Steve Wall has confirmed his role in Netflix’s upcoming TV adaptation of The Witcher, revealing he is playing Boholt in the highly-anticipated show. The confirmation comes way of the actor’s personal Instagram (spotted by r/netflixwitcher) and is backed up by the actor’s IMDB page as well.

For those that don’t know: Boholt is the oldest member and the leader of the Crinfrid Reavers, a group of mercenaries hired by King Niedamir to take part in the hunt for Myrgtabrakke, a dragon causing problems outside of Barefield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beyond a small appearance in the series’ first tv adaptation — The Hexer — Boholt almost appeared in the original Witcher game, but was cut at some point during the development. Meanwhile, in the The Witcher 2, his compatriots Kennet and Desbrut appear, and reveal the sad tale of what became of their leader after a dragon hunt. According to his friends, Boholt lost his memory after hitting his head in battle. After this, Boholt was good for battling and not much else. As for The Witcher 3, he’s also nowhere to be found, but he is referenced at one point.

How substantial of a role Boholt will have in the upcoming Netflix series, who knows. But you’d presume it will be faithful to his role in the books.

As for Steve Wall, you may recognize him as Chet Baker in My Foolish Heart or Einar in History Channel’s Vikings.

The Witcher Netflix series is poised to release, via an eight-episode run, sometime later this year. When exactly, hasn’t been divulged, but presumably that information will come alongside the show’s first trailer. Unfortunately, there’s no word when said trailer will arrive. As for the show’s status, it’s still currently filming.

For more news and information on the upcoming TV series, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!