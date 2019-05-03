Report: The Witcher Netflix Series Filming Is Nearly Complete

It looks like after months of shooting and set leaks, Netflix is finally wrapping up filming of The Witcher. Last week, director Charlotte Brandstrom — who was tapped by Netflix to direct episode’s five and six — posted on Instagram a photo from a plane with the caption “Goodbye Budapest…” As you may know, the TV series has done a bulk of its filming in and around Budapest, Hungary.

Meanwhile, actor Adam Levy — who is playing Mousesack in the series — posted a video on Instagram from The Witcher’s wrap party at the Budapest bar Hotsy Tosty, which took place last week. When you combine the two Instagram posts with the fact that the show was scheduled to wrap up filming in either May or June, it’s safe to assume that Netflix is almost finished filming the show’s first season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other actors on the show have also teased that they are done shooting, while a cameraman revealed that their work would be complete on May 4, which is tomorrow. That said, as of yesterday, quite a few actors and actresses are still being spotted on location, which suggests everything is not 100 percent wrapped up. But it’s getting there.

With filming almost complete, we should get a trailer relatively soon. As you will know, Netflix has yet to release a trailer for the upcoming TV adaptation, but if the show is to release later this year, it will have to release one sooner rather than later.

The Witcher is poised to release sometime late this year via an eight episode run. At the moment, there’s been no official word of additional seasons, but Netflix is reportedly very happy with the series and has already greenlit multiple seasons.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated TV series, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things related to The Witcher.

Source: Redanian Intelligence

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!