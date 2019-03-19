‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Set Leak Shows Geralt In Costume and In Action

The day has finally come. The sleuths over on r/netflixwitcher have discovered (via Spanish outlet Diario de Avisos) a leaked set photo from The Witcher that shows Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia on set, in costume, and in action. Unfortunately, the shot is a bit far away so it’s difficult to get a great look at Cavill’s suit in the movie, but the photo gives you a general sense of what it looks like it. And it looks a lot like a Witcher outfit.

Further, while the photo shows Cavill doing something on set, it’s nothing very interesting, like fighting a drowner or casting igni. But hey, beggars can’t be choosers. I’m sure Witcher fans are just happy to finally see Geralt on set and what his costume looks like.

We finally have pictures of Geralt on set! Someone call animal control, there’s a white wolf roaming around ⚔️🐺⚔️ https://t.co/UBPNeJv3J2 — r/netflixwitcher (@netflixwitcher) March 19, 2019

According to Diaro de Avisos, the above image is from filming this past Saturday at the highest point of the the Spanish island La Palma, in the Roque de los Muchachos. However, the outlet reports that filming is done at this specific point, and is moving north where the rest of the recording on the island will take place.

Interestingly, it looks like in the shot that Geralt has some white stubble going on. As you may remember, in the test footage released last year, Cavill was sporting a clean shaven look. But it appears that maybe for the show itself, Geralt will rock some white on his face to match his long white hair.

Whatever the case, with the show still filming in Spain, it’s quite possible more leaks of the set and characters filming will be arriving in the coming weeks, and hopefully a debut trailer will follow not long after.

The Witcher Netflix series is poised to debut sometime later this year via an eight episode run. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated show, click here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How does Henry Cavill as Geralt look?