‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Showrunner Shares Beautiful Photo of Filming Location

The showrunner of Netflix’s upcoming TV adaptation of The Witcher, Lauren Hissrich, recently shared a photo from the show’s current filming location that looks straight out of a fantasy novel.

The Witcher is currently still in the shooting process, which has taken its production team all around Europe to several beautiful locations that ooze medieval fantasy vibes. And rather than keep all the views to herself and her team, the aforementioned Hissrich recently shared a photo that seems to have been captured during filming in the Canary Islands off the coast of mainland Spain.

It’s been a lovely week here on location… #witcher ♥️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/BLY5ai1SWI — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) March 6, 2019

Now, it’s unclear if the the photo is of a scene that will be seen during the TV show, or just a random capture of a beautiful view from where Netflix is filming. It’s normal to scout locations for the best scenes, but we know that Hissrich and her team were already doing that in the Canary Islands weeks ago, so you’d assume this wouldn’t be that.

Whatever the case, it’s a beautiful shot, and probably pretty indicative of the some of the scenery we will see in the show’s first season, which fans are happy about.

Are all of those places even real?! They look like some imaginary, beautiful, fantasy stuff! …Which is just what I expect the Witcher Universe to look like, thank you very much, keep going. — Okay (@rogala_olga) March 6, 2019

That amazing landscape totally challenges the bounds of reasons! A natural rainbow 🌈 — julia barcelos (@juliabarcelos) March 6, 2019

Breathtaking picture! Enjoy your time in The Canary Islands! Thanks for sharing your pictures with us. — Tina Lewis (@TinaLew66072392) March 6, 2019

I’m glad you’re putting effort into the locations. I love it when entertainment does this, it always makes it more memorable. — Kallum Brown (@kallumbrown2000) March 7, 2019

Netflix’s The Witcher series is poised to debut sometime later this year. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated show, click here.

