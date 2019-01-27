‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Teases Mature Content Not Safe For Kids

Today, Lauren S. Hissrich, the showrunner of The Witcher Netflix series, took to Twitter to tease fans of a new cut of the show she recently viewed.

According to Hissrich, the show isn’t suitable for five-year-old children, which will not surprise any fans of The Witcher, who will be quite familiar with the series’ exploration of a variety of mature themes. Whether its sex on top of a unicorn or Geralt spilling the bloody innards of a Drowner, nobody can accuse The Witcher of not earning its reputation for being grisly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just watched a cut of #Witcher with Ben, and the verdict is in: this show is not for 5-year-olds. Like, really not. #TalesOfAWorkingMom — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 27, 2019

Of course, this will be music to the ears of many Witcher fans who may have had concerns that Netflix would look to dumb the series and its mature content down to appeal to a larger audience and avoid any controversy. But from the sounds of it, The Witcher is as dark as ever, and I know fans of the series would have it no other way.

Boy do I like the sound of that. Can’t wait — Mart Weghorst (@WeghorstMart) January 27, 2019

That’s great to hear, and I love the fact that you’re active and present on set unlike some showrunners, can’t wait for a teaser, even a small one, I hope you and everyone on the team are alright and not too tired ⚔️🐺❤️ — Pierre 🇨🇵 🏆⭐️⭐️ (@ENdeR_KiLLza) January 27, 2019

This made me *Shrike* with excitement — Jürgen Stormrytter (@have_uhcigar) January 27, 2019

That’s good to hear! Dark, gritty, ugly, bloody. — Warlund (@Warlund9) January 27, 2019

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of when The Witcher will release, but we do know it will debut sometime this year with an eight-episode run. Further, the current round of reports are suggesting that internally Netflix is very happy with how the show is coming along, and is already looking to greenlight multiple seasons before the first one even airs.

Anyway, as you painfully wait for the first teaser trailer, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the highly-anticipated show to make sure you’re 100 percent up to date by clicking right here.