‘The Witcher’ Netflix Star Henry Cavill Re-Imagined Without His Beard, True to Books

With all of the casting controversy surrounding Ciri in the upcoming Netflix The Witcher series, talk of staying true to the source material – the books – is high. With Henvry Cavill at the helm as Geralt of Rivia, one fan re-imagined him sans beard to stay authentic to the novels that inspired everything.

The post comes from Reddit and shows a golden-eyed Cavill without the facial hair made famous in the games. It’s important to make one distinction: the show isn’t basing its progression off of the games, but the books the games were inspired by. Because of this, there will be deviations from what people know from the video game series by CD Projekt RED.

Still, many doubted the showrunner’s choice for Cavill as the protagonist, often joking that he’d “need a big beard” to pull it off. Looking at the image above, however, we’re pretty impressed that it looks quite authentic. The power of good makeup and lighting will aid with his own acting prowess to truly become Geralt of Rivia, the (sort of) hero we all know and love.

Regardless of fan concern – which would be there no matter what, knowing that the author of the books is right there with the Netflix crew should comfort those fans most curious about each new development. Andrzej Sapkowski seems to trust the team to handle his property with care, and we should too.

At this point in time, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the show’s protagonist: Geralt of Rivia. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

Thoughts on how the Netflix The Witcher series is shaping up? Sound off with your opinions on the entire process in the comment section below. While we wait for a release date, feel free to also check out our The Witcher TV show hub right here to stay up to date on all of the latest developments!