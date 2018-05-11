The Witcher Netflix Adaptation’s Pilot Script Officially Completed

The exciting news that The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia is making his way onto Netflix just got a bit more exciting with the revelation that the pilot script is officially complete and ready to go!

With Daredevil and The Defenders writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich at the helm for writing the script, Hissrich recently took to Twitter to give an update on the series project and it comes bearing amazing news! At the end of the photo revealed in her social media post, “End of Pilot” can be seen with the below caption, “it’s been a big week, The Witcher fans …”

Fans want to be excited about this, but some were a little worried that this might be a sign the project was being rushed. When one fan approached her saying “I just want to know if this is not being rushed and have enough time to do your best,” to which she replied:

No one is rushing me. Everyone involved in the process values quality over quickness. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 20, 2018

It’s understandable to see why some fans would be worried, The Witcher series is iconic and continues to win awards and be at the forefront of the gaming community despite being out for quite awhile now. That, and video game adaptations don’t have the best track record for cross-media translation. That being said, the television format is much more adaptive than a film version, and Netflix has been on fire with their exclusive television line-up. With the fantastic, and well-informed, team heading the new project, the Netflix touch, and plenty of source material to draw from – it’s hard not to quell those fears a little bit and get flushed away with the excitement!

We don’t have a release date yet for when this project will set to air, and casting has yet to be revealed. For now, we wait and we steep in our excitement as the next phase of development continues for The Witcher TV series and the real work begins!