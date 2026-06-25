The Witcher: No Man’s Land Revealed (And Here’s Everything We Know)

The Witcher is one of my favorite franchises, so anytime there’s an opportunity to return to that world, I am game to jump in. It’s actually a great time to be a Witcher fan, as not only will we be getting new DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but we’ll also be getting the final season of Netflix’s Witcher series. Now it turns out we are also getting a brand new Witcher game titled The Witcher: No Man’s Land, and here’s everything we know about it.

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The Witcher: No Man’s Land is a brand new miniatures game from Monster Fight Club (via OnTableTop), which is the team behind Cyberpunk: Combat Zone and Borderlands: Mister Torgue’s Arena. Now they are working on a new Witcher miniatures game, which will be based on the [RE]action system from Cyberpunk that removes things like rounds and phases to create more dynamic and real-time combat.

The two-player starter set will include two 32mm miniature war bands and two monster miniatures, and while there are pre-built warbands to choose from, you can create your custom warband to feature your favorites, including the white wolf Geralt.

Everything We Know About The Witcher: No Man’s Land’s Warbands, Monsters, and Gameplay

So far, we only have details on the first two Warbands, but they do give you a good sense of the way forming a team works and what abilities are available to you. First, there’s Geralt’s Warband, which is themed around helping a small town defend itself against bandits or a massive beast. Geralt leads a group that includes a Blacksmith, a Farmer, a Sorceress who provides magic support, and a Surgeon who can treat your wounds.

The other revealed Warband is Letho’s Warband, which has Letho leading a group of professional killers that includes the Gruff Captain, Dutiful Soldier, Astute Crossbowman, and the Authoritative Priest. Each one seems to have their own unique ability, and Letho’s Warband is really only focused on making sure the contract is completed.

There are also Monsters that you are either hunting or battling during your given scenario, and both are going to be familiar to longtime fans. The Monster pack includes the Griffon and the Striga, which you might have to work together to ultimately take down. Those who remember one of the first missions in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will recall having to lure a Griffon and then take it down, while the Striga is linked to one of the most famous Witcher encounters in The Last Wish.

There’s no official page for The Witcher: No Man’s Land that’s live at the moment, so an official announcement and in-depth breakdown of the system seems to be happening at some point in the future. What we do know is that the game’s starter set will include two Warbands, two extra monster miniatures, a playmat, scenery, cards, tokens, dice, and the rulebook, giving you everything you need to start the game.

Hopefully, there are plans to create Warbands around some other familiar Witcher faces, especially when it comes to beloved characters like Yennefer, Triss, and Jaskier (Dandelion). In the meantime, you can find the first line of Witcher miniatures as standalone groups right here.

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