The Witcher Reveals Stunning New Ronin Game

We’ve seen The Witcher franchise take on many forms since the original novels first captivated fans, with Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and the rest of the crew jumping into live-action, animation, and, of course, gaming. While the format might change, the world of The Witcher remains mostly consistent between all those various forms. That’s now changing in a brand new Witcher game that reimagines the world and its characters utilizing a Ronin theme.

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The newest game to join The Witcher franchise is The Witcher: Path of Destiny – Ronin, which will take the Witcher crew of characters to an alternative world that blends magic and samurai culture. The standalone game will have you playing as one of 7 characters, including Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, Triss, Vesemir, Jaskier, and Yuki Onna. The game was an add-on for the original Path of Destiny gamefound campaign, but now you can get the game on its own at retail, and you can get a look at their redesigns in the image below.

The Witcher Meets Japanese Folklore Is A Stunning Combination

The game will take the established system from The Witcher: Path of Destiny and reimagine it with an eastern-inspired mythology spin. Each of the characters has been reimagined to fit this new world, and each of the characters will be presented with a stunning miniature. In addition, each character will have their own unique player board with special abilities and unique cards at their disposal.

The original Path of Destiny had players moving through one of 3 different stories from the books, including Striga, Lesser Evil, and Edge of the World, and each one came with a unique twist on the gameplay. For Ronin, the twist comes in the form of partnership tracks, as you will be competing with other players while also sustaining partnerships with your neighbors.

Those partnership mechanics, as well as the special layout and reimagined world, are what set this version apart from the original version of the game. You’ll still find the core gameplay that made Path of Destiny a major hit on Gamefound, and the retail release will also include the stunning miniatures for each of the 7 playable characters. You can check out the official description for the retail release below.

“Explore a different take on the world of The Witcher, and discover the rich tradition of Japanese folklore! The Witcher: Path of Destiny: Ronin takes you to this alternative world. It is an independent, stand-alone game based on the Path of Destiny. You will be able to take on the role of 7 characters – Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, Yaskra, Vesemir, and Triss in a brand-new installment. Geralt, Vesemir, and Ciri will be equipped with katanas, Jaskier will move crowds of geisha with the help of a biwa, and Triss and Yennefer will charm many of samurai on their way.”

The Witcher: Path of Destiny – Ronin will release on May 1, 2026.

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