The Witcher Remake: Actor Doug Cockle Wants to Return as Geralt of Rivia

Geralt of Rivia voice actor Doug Cockle has made it known that he'd like to return to play the character again in CD Projekt's upcoming remake of the original The Witcher. Back in October of 2022, CD Projekt revealed that it was in the process of remaking The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5 under the codename Canis Majoris. Since that time, essentially no new information on the project has come about, but Cockle himself has now made it known that he'd love to be involved if asked.

In a discussion with IGN, Cockle was asked about how he'd feel about coming back to voice Geralt once again not only in The Witcher Remake, but any other future Witcher entry. Cockle said that he'd jump at the opportunity, as he both loves playing Geralt and collaborating with CD Projekt Red. He also added that the first Witcher game is nearing its 20th anniversary, which makes him feel quite excited to see how this new iteration turns out.

"Oh, absolutely. I would love to just keep on voicing Geralt until I can no longer voice anymore," Cockle said. "It's just become such a part of me. I'm thrilled every time CD Projekt calls me up and says, 'Hey, Doug, are you available for such and such?' And my heart does a little flutter and leaps, and I go, 'Yes, of course I am,' because I love it so much."

"I'm super excited about it, because if you think about it, when Witcher 1 was made, the video game, The Witcher, I was recording the voice in 2005. I think the game itself came out in around 2007. That was a long time ago. That was nearly 20 years ago," he went on to say about this remake. "The technology has changed so much. And I could have this wrong but I understand that they're going to be recreating it in Unreal Engine 5. So that's going to be really exciting because the stuff they can do with graphics in Unreal Engine 5 now compared to what they were able to do when they first made The Witcher 1, it's night and day. It's really exciting."

As mentioned, CD Projekt itself has basically offered up no details whatsoever about The Witcher Remake, which makes it hard to know how the project is progressing. Based on what CD Projekt has said previously with its financial guidance, though, it seems like the remake is still a few years away from launching. If we're lucky, though, perhaps more information on the project will end up coming about in 2024.