The Witcher Season 2 Reveals A Grain of Truth Details

The Witcher's first season brought several short stories from Andrzej Sapkowski's The Last Wish to life, but there was one particular story that didn't end up making it in before season 1 came to a close. That would be the third story of The Last Wish A Grain of Truth, which is a fan favorite for several reasons, and the good news is that the story will be in the mix for The Witcher season 2. In fact, the story will act as the show's season 2 premiere, and will finally give fans their introduction to Nivellen, who will be brought to life by Kristofer Hivju. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich previewed the Grain of Truth adaptation in a new teaser for season 2, and you can check it out in the video below.

"I am so excited that in season 2 we get to bring one of my favorite short stories to life. It's been the worst-kept secret that we've had, but we are adapting A Grain of Truth for the opening of our season 2 of The Witcher, and I have to say after season 1, I thought maybe that our chance to finish the short stories...that we lost that, and instead we were able to adapt this story and to bring Ciri into it," Hissrich said. "It's a story of a father and daughter coming together in a place that doesn't quite feel safe for them, and of course, we really get into Nivellen who's played by the incomparable Kristofer Hivju, and we get to explore his character and his backstory with Geralt as well."

THE WITCHER Season 2 premiere episode is adapting the Andrzej Sapkowski short story A Grain of Truth. Here’s what you need to know about how @LHissrich is bringing the beloved Witcher tale to life with Geralt and Ciri. pic.twitter.com/Y0J11I3UMx — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 5, 2021

"It's really the perfect kickoff for season 2 because it's about family. It's about the secrets that we keep from each other, and it's about the monsters that we are inside sometimes," Hissrich said.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher season 2 hits Netflix on December 17th.

Are you excited for season 2?