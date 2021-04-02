The Witcher Officially Wraps Filming on Season 2

✖

The Witcher has had a long winding journey towards completion of the anticipated season 2, but we are one massive step closer to seeing it on our screens, as the second season has officially wrapped filming. We had reports that it had wrapped previously, but now the official account has shared a new image of Henry Cavill's Geralt in his snazzy new Witcher armor sharing the big news, but he is far from the only one celebrating.

The official Witcher account shared the Geralt image, which has Cavill sporting his new armor and holding the slate with a smirky smile, and the post included the caption "That's a wrap on Season 2! The White Wolf awaits you back on The Continent."

That's a wrap on Season 2! The White Wolf awaits you back on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/SqrAbeelob — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 2, 2021

Then showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich got in on the fun, as she was asked to announce that filming had wrapped without coming out and saying filming had wrapped. She posted a video where she deleted all of the early morning hours alarms on her phone since it seems she can now take a bit of a breather.

Toss a coin to our crew because we just wrapped season 2! @LHissrich pic.twitter.com/zdXer5mvsr — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 2, 2021

We also got a wrap video from Ciri Freya Allan, who said "Season 2. Completed it mate." The video then shows her heading to her trailer with a Queen-style strut, and you can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freya Allan (@freyaallan)

With filming done now, post-production begins, and hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to see a trailer and get a hint as to when the show will release its second season on Netflix. In the meantime, you can find the official description below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and let us know what you want to see in season 2 in the comments. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!