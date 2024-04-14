The Witcher Season 4 Costume Designs Might be Video Game Inspired

The success of The Witcher on Netflix can be attributed to several factors, but it's impossible to deny the role the video games have had. CD Projket Red has had a huge impact on the franchise's popularity around the world, and it seems the show's next season could draw some inspiration from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. According to reporting from Redanian Intelligence, Geralt's new design in Season 4 will have a leather jacket similar to the game's Grandmaster Wolven armor. Meanwhile, Ciri's design will apparently pull from her base outfit from that same game "but with fewer accessories."

A New Look for Geralt of Rivia

It should be noted that we don't have any images from the new season, so it's impossible to judge the veracity of these claims, and Redanian Intelligence doesn't seem to have seen these costume designs either; it appears the information comes from a source for the site. That said, Redanian Intelligence has a really strong reputation when it comes to all things Witcher related, so if it says these new costumes seem to be inspired by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there's a good chance that's truly the case.

Of course, when Netflix does pull back the curtain on The Witcher Season 4, fans are going to be a lot more curious about what Geralt actually looks like, as opposed to what he's wearing. Season 3 saw the departure of series star Henry Cavill, and the role of Geralt will be played in Season 4 by Liam Hemsworth. It's been about a year and a half since Cavill's replacement was announced, and there's still a lot of uncertainty. If Hemsworth looks good enough as the character, it could help to quell frustrations among fans, and get them to give the new season a shot.

Pulling from the Source Material

Both Netflix and Cavill have kept quiet about the reasons for the star's departure from The Witcher. There have been countless rumors about the reasoning, with many fans speculating that the actor was not happy with the show's faithfulness to the source material. Cavill would actually try to sneak in elements from the works of Andrzej Sapkowski, and it's possible he was tired of fighting for the adaptation he wanted to see. Ironically, giving Geralt and Ciri designs that are closer to the video games is one way the show could be more faithful to things that came before, even if Cavill won't be around to be a part of it.

As Redanian Intelligence notes, filming on The Witcher Season 4 is expected to start soon, so we might get our first look at Hemsworth as Geralt very soon! Hopefully fans won't be kept waiting long.

