The Witcher Showrunner Reveals One Ciri Regret from Season 1

✖

Season 1 of The Witcher was as much a story about Ciri as it was Geralt and Yennefer, and all three will be heading in new directions in the anticipated season 2. That is especially true of Ciri, who based on the books and photos from the set, will soon head to Kaer Morhen to train with Geralt, Vesemir, and the rest of the Witchers. We didn't see Ciri and Geralt actually meet until the final episode of season 1, but they will be together quite a bit in season 2. That said, that won't be the only change for Ciri, as at the TCA's showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich revealed one regret regarding Ciri's journey in season 1.

During the presentation Decider's Meghan O'Keefe tweeted that Hissrich said she regrets making Ciri run from everything in season 1 and that in season 2 Ciri "plants her feet and starts fighting back."

LSH adds she regrets making Ciri running from everything in S1 and that in S2, Ciri "plants her feet and starts fighting back." #TCA21 — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) August 19, 2021

Ciri did quite a bit of running and evading capture in season 1, and while we did get some sequences of her attempting to fight back, she was rarely on the offensive. With the training she will be undergoing at Kaer Morhen, it's awesome to see that will be changing, and hopefully we'll really see her take down some opponents by season's end. That's not even taking her powerful abilities into account, which we saw take down several enemies in season 1.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

What do you want to see from Ciri in season 2? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!