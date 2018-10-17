‘The Witcher’ Spin-off Game ‘Thronebreakers’ Soundtrack Sneak Peek

Though the Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt has been out for awhile now, it still continues to prove that it is no where near running out of juice. Even this year, it still managed to outsell many of the AAA games that released in 2017. The testament of a truly majestic tale, and behind every great gaming story is an an equally fantastic musical track list. Now that we know we’ve got a spin-off game with Thronebreakers: The Witcher Tales, it’s time for that musical love to bring back joy once more and we’ve got our first sample of what’s to come!

The same composer that gave us the musical beauty that we enjoyed in The Witcher 2 and 3 is also hard at work on Thronebreaker, and Marcin Przybylowicz has just provided a sneak peek from the upcoming spin-off’s soundtrack:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between the audio tease above and the combined gameplay footage we’ve seen earlier this month, it’s easy to get excited about the upcoming tale.

Thronebreaker will offer the lore and adventure that people loved from The Witcher, but will offer a spin that will draw pen-and-paper lovers in as well. The adventure begins on October 23, 2018 for PC players on GOG.com, with an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version coming later this year on December 4th.

For more on the game itself according to CD Projekt RED, “The world stands on the verge of chaos, as the tensions between the power-hungry Nilfgaardian Empire and proud Northern Realms grow. Facing an imminent invasion, Meve — war-veteran Queen of Lyria and Rivia — is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.”

Are you excited to hear the new soundtrack in its entirety when Thronebreaker arrives later this month? What are you most excited to see from their latest project? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the latest addition to The Witcher universe.