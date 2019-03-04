‘The Witcher’ Spin-off ‘GWENT’ Reveals First Expansion, ‘Crimson Curse’

Get ready to get our vampire on with The Witcher spin-off game GWENT because the team over at CD Projekt RED has revealed the very first expansion for the amazingly fun card game and it brings back yet another familiar face from The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

For those that played the game, you may remember the vampire named Dettlaff van der Eretein. He’s back and bringing a few friends in the all-new Crimson Curse expansion that brings out new villains, ferocious heroes, and various monsters to the table.

According to the studio, “Along with a multitude of new tools for waging war, Crimson Curse introduces over 100 cards across all of GWENT‘s playable factions. Players will be able to afflict the enemy with Poison and Bleeding, use Shield and Vitality to defend against incoming damage, as well as attempt to turn the tide of battle using the Deathblow and Berserk gameplay mechanics.”

For those already familiar with the game, there will be the standard card versions of the additions to the game as well as a premium animated version as well. For those excited to get their hands on the new experience, Crimson Curse will be making its way over onto PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 28, 2019!

Thoughts on the latest expansion to arrive? What are you looking forward to the most in the world of GWENT? Sound off in the comment section below, or join me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more CD Projekt RED love!

