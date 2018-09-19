New ‘Witcher’ Spinoff Game Release Date Announced

The Witcher is everywhere lately, especially with the new Netflix series on the horizon. Though Geralt of Rivia’s story may be done in the games-verse, that doesn’t mean there are no more adventures for gamers to enjoy! For those looking forward to the spinoff game Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, we finally have our release date set for October 23rd!

The official The Witcher Twitter account took to social media to spread the good word on how and when fans can get their hands on the latest adventure:

A new adventure set in the world of The Witcher awaits! Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales from CD PROJEKT RED will be released on October 23rd via //t.co/gRBKrpklva. The console release for Xbox One and PS4 will follow on December 4th. pic.twitter.com/ythWc6L4zq — The Witcher (@witchergame) September 18, 2018

Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics. — The Witcher (@witchergame) September 18, 2018

Fans were excited to see a little more about the upcoming game that first made its reveal a few weeks ago. The GWENT standalone installment had some super stoked, and others deflated hoping for a brand new game entirely:

Thought this was a new game and almost had a heart attack… Now that I think about it, there definitely should be a series of Witcher Tales games, so many great side characters to explore, kinda like the Star Wars spin-off movies, so many possibilities! — Carlos Nascimento (@carlosdfn) September 18, 2018

Anything in the Witcher universe is a must-buy for me. — White Wolf (@iJonesy99) September 18, 2018

A little more about the game for those interested, “Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics.

Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.”

Interested in getting it for yourself? Check out GOG.com to learn more!