The Witcher Tabletop RPG Coming Soon, Finally

Three years after the game was announced, the table top role playing adaptation of The Witcher is finally coming to homes everywhere, and soon! The announcement came from the publishers for the game, R. Talsorian Games, on their website to let interested fans know that it will be officially available come August with GenCon attendees getting the first look!

“After time spent in development, writing, editing, playtesting, more editing, layout, still more editing, approval, and even more editing, R. Talsorian is proud to announce The Witcher TRPG has been sent to the printers,” read the official statement.

“We are working with the printer to ensure the R. Talsorian booth at GenCon will be stocked with copies of The Witcher. Quantities will be limited, though, so we recommend not waiting until Sunday to pick one up! You will find the R. Talsorian booth (#1752) at the back of the Exhibit Hall, just in front of the Exhibitor Service Center.”

They also mentioned that a digital PDF version of the game will be available online for those not attending GenCon, with physical copies purchased right here. Additionally, they also provided a sneak peek at the book itself before it’s visible to the world in August:

According to the game’s official description:

“The Witcher Role-Playing Game will allow tabletop RPG fans to re-create an array of characters known from the Witcher universe and live out entirely new adventures set within the world of Geralt of Rivia. Powered by Fuzion, the same ruleset that made Cyberpunk 2020 gain worldwide player acclaim, The Witcher Role-Playing Game will feature a myriad of spells, rituals, and curses; favorite gear and items from the entire Witcher series including a bestiary of devilish monsters players can face during their adventures. The system will provide all the necessary tools to create and play out your own adventures and become everything from a battle-hardened monster slayer to a merchant kingpin controlling a vast network of contacts.”

It was originally supposed to release back in 2016, but clearly the team ran into a few bumps along the way. Luckily, it’s coming soon! To learn more, check out the game’s website right here! Happy gaming!