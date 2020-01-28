The Witcher Spinoff Game Stealth Released on Nintendo Switch

There’s nothing better in the world than a stealth Nintendo Switch release, and that’s exactly what we were treated to today. More specifically, CD Projekt Red has announced that Thronbreaker: The Witcher Tales — it’s spin-off Witcher game made as the standalone component of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game — is now available on the Nintendo hybrid console, via the Nintendo eShop, for just $20. And for now, it’s only available on the eShop, meaning there’s been no word of a physical release.

As you may know, Thronbreaker first debuted back in 2018, and while it failed to be a smash commercial success, it was warmly received by critics and fans of the Polish fantasy series alike. In other words, if you’re a fan of The Witcher, it’s a must-play, especially if you enjoy Gwent. However, if you aren’t a fan of the series, it probably won’t be for you unless you’re really into card games.

“Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics. Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran and queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.”

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and now Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. Meanwhile, for more information on the game, below you can read further about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: