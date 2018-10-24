‘The Witcher’ Devs Reveal Triss Concept Art for 11th Anniversary

The Witcher is an incredible action role-playing series inspired by the works by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The team over at CD Projekt RED did a phenomenal job at bringing these stunning characters to life through video games and now the studio is celebrating 11 years of Geralt with new concept art!

Welcome to 11 Witcher facts for 11 years of The Witcher (one for each day)! Witcher Fact #1 Let’s start simple — you all know this iconic Triss outfit from The Witcher 2. Would you like to see concept arts that led to its creation? Look no further than this image! pic.twitter.com/sXyLC6hsih — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 16, 2018

The team did make a slight andendum to the original post, adding:

A little correction – these are concept arts for The Witcher 3 Triss, influenced by her outfit from The Witcher 2 😉 — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 16, 2018

There is no doubt that their open-world RPG is one of the greats, universally hailed as a phenomenal adventure that keeps gamers coming back for more for its high replayability and unforgettable characters. Characters such as Triss Merigold, seen above.

Unfamiliar with the legend behind the stunning redhead? According to the game’s wikipedia:

“Triss Merigold of Maribor was a legendary Temerian sorceress of the 13th century. Called Fourteenth of the Hill by her contemporaries because she was erroneously thought to have been killed during the Battle of Sodden Hill, she passed into history as Merigold the Fearless. A member of King Foltest’s royal council along with Fercart and Keira Metz, as well as a founding member of the Lodge of Sorceresses, she was involved in politics for most of her life.

“She was friends with Yennefer and the witcher Geralt of Rivia, but also unhappily in love with the latter. Triss took care of Ciri at Kaer Morhen for some time and is like an older sister to her. It was through her intervention that Ciri was not subjected to harmful hormone changes at Kaer Morhen, stripping her of her secondary gender traits.”

“She was a skilled healer and carried with her many magical potions, but she never uses them on herself because ironically, she was allergic to potions. She was also quite a powerful mage, certainly when it counted most. She wore an amulet – sapphire overlaid with silver.”