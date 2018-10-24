‘The Witcher’s’ Yennefer Looks Stunning In This Sultry Cosplay

Cosplay is a wonderful way for fans of incredible franchises in games, movies, books, and more to bring their favourite characters to life. Being able to become those beloved characters, to bring them into the real world, is incredible and that’s exactly what this cosplayer did with The Witcher’s Yennefer – a strong, resourceful sorceress with a Sultry side seen with Geralt.

The cosplayer in question goes by the name ‘Damn_Sawyer’ and she hails from Russia! She’s definitely got the sultry part of the character down pat but what truly brings Yennefer to life is the careful craftmanship in her outfit, the deliberate stylings of the wig and makeup, plus the incredibly soft lighting that puts fans of the franchise right back into the game:

As far as the character herself, we finally know who will be playing the sorceress in the upcoming Netflix series: Anya Chalotra! It’s an exciting time and with production to be beginning soon, we’ll be learning even more about this fantasy world and the characters we’ve come to know and love!

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for some point next year. For more details on the project, click here.