ComicBook CRAM Presents: The Witcher Season 2

After a lengthy wait and a number of obstacles stading in its way, The Witcher season 2 is right around the corner, and fans are beyond hyped to see what Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri have all been up to. Not only that, but we’ve got a host of new characters to meet and new monsters for our favorite Witcher to battle, and that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this rich and ever-expanding world. To get you ready for season 2 we are here at ComicBook.com are ready to get you up to speed on the critical characters, locations, and events that we know are at least going to be one part of the anticipated season for maximum enjoyment.

Welcome to another edition of ComicBook CRAM, which this time around will focus on The Witcher season 2. Every day in the lead-up to the premiere day we’ll be presenting expert analysis, in-depth examinations, and even a prediction or two of what’s to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether it’s finding out where things left off with Geralt, Ciri, Jennifer, or Jaskier, or meeting some of the new recruits for season 2 like Francesca, Dijkstra, or Nivellen, you’ll be all set for the season 2 launch.

If you’re wondering why the monoliths are important, or what monsters to expect, or even who the Wild Hunt are we’ve got you covered there too, so make sure to check back every day for more details and deep dives.

The Witcher season 2 launches on Netflix on December 17th, and you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Day 1: Witchers

The Witcher Season 2: Who Is Vesemir?

The Witcher Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About Kaer Morhen

The Witcher Season 2: Who Is Lambert?

Day 2: The Characters

The Witcher Season 2: Who Is Francesca

The Witcher Season 2: Who Is Nivellen

The Witcher Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About Sigismund Dijkstra

Day 3: The World

The Witcher Season 2: What Are The Monoliths?

The Witcher Season 2: Monster Guide

Day 4: Past And Future

The Witcher: Season 1 Recap

The Witcher Season 2: Who Are The Wild Hunt?

The Witcher Showrunner Teases Blood of Elves Event in Season 3

The Witcher’s Freya Allan Breaks Down Ciri’s Evolution, Teases Season 3, and More