ThinkGeek Introduces Vinyl ‘Mortal Kombat’ Album

While we wait to see whether or not Mortal Kombat 11 will debut at The Game Awards this week, there is a way you can get your fill of fighting classic goodness — as long as you have a record player of some kind.

ThinkGeek has begun offering a sweet Mortal Kombat vinyl album that you can get at their store right now for $29.99 plus shipping. As you can see from the pictures, the set looks pretty sweet with its custom printed album, as well as tunes that can be found in both the original Mortal Kombat, along with Mortal Kombat II.

Here’s everything you need to know about the album, straight from the ThinkGeek product page:

CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER

For a long time, there was only one way to get the soundtrack from Mortal Kombat II: you had to pass a MKII arcade cabinet while it was in attract mode, this screen had to come up, you had to jot down the details (remember: no cell phone cameras back then), you had to mail a check for $12.45 to the address in Chicago, and in 6-8 weeks you’d get a CD of video game soundtrack goodness. Provided you got all that done before February 22, 1995.

There is a simpler way: just buy this album. This Mortal Kombat I & II: Arcade Soundtrack Vinyl LP comes packaged in a gorgeous gatefold jacket and contains music from the games. Because we know you already have the movie music. And now you have it running through your head. Dun dun dun dun dun dun Dun dun dun dun dun dun Dun dun dun dun dun dun Dun dun dun dun-nun dun-nun….

Product Specifications

Mortal Kombat I & II: Arcade Soundtrack Vinyl LP

Officially-licensed Mortal Kombat merchandise

A ThinkGeek / GameStop exclusive from our friends at Enjoy The Ride Records

Other than the bonus track, all music composed, performed, recorded, and mixed by Midway sound programmer Dan Forden

Over 40 minutes of MK audio goodness

With the logos as images on the vinyl

Packaged in a deluxe gatefold jacket featuring iconic artwork and key imagery from the game

Tracklist

Side A

Music From Mortal Kombat

01 In The Beginning 0:41

02 The Courtyard (the Game Over BGM can be heard in the first 33 seconds of this song) 1:31

03 The Temple Gate 1:03

04 The Cavern 1:01

05 The Bridge 1:04

06 Goro And The Emperor (a medley of the Kontinue BGM, Goro Lives/Final Endurance Match/Goro Battle BGM, the Battle Plan BGM, and the Throne Room/Shang Tsung, and Reptile Battle BGM) 4:32

07 Victory 1:16

08 SCRLAHTS (used during the Reptile battle when a round is won) 0:09

Music From Mortal Kombat II

09 Prologue: The Battlefield (a medley of the Title/Kontinue BGM, Opening Montage BGM, and the Wasteland/Pit II BGM) 2:29

10 The Dead Pool 1:45

11 The Screaming Forest (the Living Forest BGM) 2:01

12 The Armory 1:50

Side B

01 The Portal (the Portal and Kahn’s Arena BGM) 1:39

02 Air Kombat (the Tower BGM) 1:33

03 WDYLMA (the Kombat Tomb BGM) 1:47

04 Epilogue: Shao Kahn’s Last Stand (a medley of MKII’s Goro’s Lair BGM, Victory Fanfare and the Opening Story/Ending Credits BGM) 2:37

05 MK II Death Jam 5:07

06 MK II Audio Tour 7:26

Bonus Track

07 The Immortal(s): Mortal Kombat (a cover of the iconic 90s techno song from the movie)

