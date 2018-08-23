Save Big on Board Games With This ThinkGeek Sale

When it comes to board games, the more options you have for game night the better. Fortunately, you can give your collection a big boost with a sale that ThinkGeek is currently running.

You can shop over 80 tabletop and board game deals right here with discounts that range from 20 percent to 68 percent. We’ve highlighted a handful of the most interesting deals below that have prices that are lower than Amazon’s at the time of writing. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.

• Pandemic Legacy: Season 2 – $55.99 (20% off)

• Nightmare Before Christmas 25th Anniversary Monopoly – $31.99 (20% off)

• Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set – $38.99 (20% off)

• Superfight! Card Game – $24.99 (29% off)

• Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal Board Game – $39.99 (20% off)

• Bears vs. Babies – $17.99 (49% off)

• Fallout Operation – $13.99 (60% off)

• Samurai Jack Back to the Past – $27.99 (20% off)

On a related note, Disney’s Villainous board game from Wonder Forge launched in late July on Amazon with a 13 percent discount and promptly sold out. Now the listing is back with the discount! Reserve a copy with the deal right here while you can.

Villainous allows you to take on the role of Maleficent, Jafar, Ursula, Captain Hook, Queen of Hearts, or Prince John in an attempt to pull off evil schemes. In other words, it’s a board game where you’re the Disney villain and are rewarded for doing villainous things. Below is more info on how the game works.

As noted, you can take control of one of six Disney villains in the game. Each villain has their own storyline that’s based on the events of their movies — Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, and Robin Hood. Each villain also has their own board (their “realm” as it were), villain deck, fate deck, guide, and token. The fate deck includes heroes like Ariel, Aladdin, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Robin Hood, and Dormouse that can be used to thwart the villain’s plans.

Each turn, the player moves to one of four locations in their realm, then takes actions that correspond with that space. There are different actions associated with each space and players can take those actions in any order that they see fit. Villains draw cards from their villain deck, which helps them move closer to their objective. Heroes picked from the fate deck can impede the villain’s progress and players are encouraged to use these fate cards to foil the plans of their fellow players while simultaneously working to achieve their own goals. As the game tagline notes, “the worst takes it all.”

I own a copy of Disney Villainous and it’s fantastic. I’ve only had the chance to play once thus far, but I’m really looking forward to setting up more game nights. Each villain has their own strengths and weaknesses, so every playthrough will help you to refine your strategies for playing individual characters and thwarting others. It’s definitely one of those games that takes time to master.

