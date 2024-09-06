This Brick-Built Pokemon Pokedex Replica Is Super Cheap Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Mega Pokemon Pokedex Set )

A Pokedex is an essential piece of equipment for any Pokemon trainer, and you can add one to your kit right now for only $22.75 (35% off). The only catch is that you have to build it yourself from 322 Mega Blok pieces. On the plus side, the process should be quick and fun. Plus, the finished piece will feature interactive elements like a light brick and 5 interchangeable lenticular cards of Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Eevee to insert in the screen.

You can grab the Pokemon Kanto Region Pokédex set right here on Amazon and here at Walmart with the 35% off deal while it lasts. Just keep in mind that it's selling quickly, and we don't expect the deal to last much longer.

(Photo: Pokemon Labyrinth Glow-In-The-Dark-Edition )

On a related note, a brand new glow-in-the-dark edition of the Pokemon Labyrinth board game launched this week, and you can pre-order a copy here on Amazon now for $29.99. It will arrive on October 15th. The original Pokemon Labyrinth board game is only $16.99 (43% off) here on Amazon at the time of writing.

The original Labyrinth board game from Ravensburger launched in 1986, and it involves players attempting to collect their treasure from an ever-shifting maze before the other players. On their turn, players can shift the maze to either create a path for them, or to block routes of other players. Because the maze is always changing, the game has a high replayability factor. Over the years, a number of themed versions of the game have been released, but the Pokemon version of Labyrinth, you'll play as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, or Charmander in an attempt to capture Starter Pokemon like Snorlax, Gengar, Eevee while blocking your opponents. The one that catches the most Pokemon wins, and this time they can't hide in the dark!

The official description of Pokemon Labyrinth reads: "Some of the most famous Pokemon have been hiding in this crazy maze. With the popular Pokemon such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, players have to move the paths so skillfully in this simple strategy game that they can collect other Pokemon. At the end of the day, if you catch the most Pokemon in this board game, you win! Be the first to find all your characters by shifting the walls of the labyrinth to create a clear path. Players take turn to search the Labyrinth for their characters by carefully moving through the constantly changing maze. The character cards are divided between the players, without revealing them to the other players. The maze cards are randomly placed on the playing board and the first player uses the extra card to start moving the first wall. It is up to you to strategically move the walls so you can collect your Pokemon whilst blocking the path for the other players. This game is full of magical and addictive family fun."