This Fan’s Project Lets You Build Your Own Mega Man Levels

Capcom is already busy enough celebrating the Mega Man legacy with a forthcoming collection due for release next month, featuring a quartet of the Blue Bomber's best games. But a fan's forthcoming project may just allow you to build your own.

Wrecking Projects has created a project called Mega Maker, and it's very much similar in tone to Nintendo's Super Mario Maker, allowing die-hard Mega Man loyalists to create their own dream levels within the game. Even though it's not officially Capcom endorsed, it sounds like something that shouldn't be missed.

The game's description reads, "Mega Maker is a fan game where you can create and share your own Mega Man levels. You can make a traditional stage, a series of puzzle chambers or even an automatic level, anything goes! On top of that, you can play one of many levels uploaded by other users, allowing you to create and customize your very own Mega Man experience."

The assets for the Maker consist of ones from Mega Man 1 through 6, and while that may bum out players who were looking to make their own Mega Man 7, there will be a ton of these available. These include:

46 enemies

29 level objects

12 bosses

24 special weapons

40 backgrounds

129 tile-sets

63 music tracks

The game is currently set to release on July 15th for PC, and, barring any sort of Capcom injunction or anything like that, it should be released with no problem. It'll be free of charge, considering that it's a fan project.

It sounds like an ideal game, though, and one that Capcom should actually consider when it comes to extending the life of its popular Mega Man franchise. Granted, we are getting Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 on August 8th, but, after that, there are few possibilities left when it comes to future releases in the series, save for any kind of Mega Man X Collection.

Check out the trailer above and begin to dream up your own fantastic levels in Mega Man now. Who knows, you might even make something more masterful than series creator Keiji Inafune ever did…

You can learn more about Mega Maker on the official game page.