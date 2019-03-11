This Is How a ‘Resident Evil 3’ Remake Could Look

With the desire for a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake continuing to rise following the success of Resident Evil 2 and even that of Devil May Cry 5, some modders are taking matters into their own hands by showing off just how cool this remake could be.

Though Capcom has mentioned previously that they would be open to remaking the third game in the franchise, we still don’t have an official confirmation that a remake is actually in the works. That’s where this Resident Evil 3 mod comes in, giving us the perfect taste for what could possibly be.

Modders EvilLord and Zero respectfully showed off their skills by replacing Claire Redfield with Jill Valentine and Mr. X with Nemesis, which is something we’ve covered previously.

Keep in mind that these are just mods, and definitely not an indication that the remake is in fact happening, but it’s awesome to see nonetheless. That being said, the publisher has mentioned in the past that they were interested in bringing even more remakes into this generation following the success they’ve seen so far. In fact, they even said they would be willing to remake a remake!

The studio previously sat down with the team over at Game Informer to hypothesize what their next move could possibly be. “We’ve got a lot of fans who ask for their favorite games, but we’re not going to commit to anything right now,” Director Kazunori Kadoi recently told Game Informer.

“We’d like to keep our possibilities open for the future and see what makes the most sense when we come to it. We don’t want to feed just nostalgia. We want to bring [out] how people felt about the original games and if we can, reimagine it in a way so that it bridges the generation gap between people who played it 20 years ago and newcomers.” “Certainly enough time has passed that it wouldn’t be laughable to remake the remake. I personally think that would be an interesting thing to do.”

It wouldn’t be the strangest thing, especially the remake of a remake. The Resident Evil Remake came out for Nintendo GameCube only to be remastered again back in 2015, so clearly it’s not madness. Plus, the Resident Evil community is loyal to the bone and for good reason.

That being said, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis was a beloved entry into the franchise and seeing all of the work Capcom has done to bring Resident Evil 2 into this generation, we’re looking forward to seeing even more of what this team can do.

What do you think about a possible Resident Evil 3 remake? Excited to see it or were you hoping for something else? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

