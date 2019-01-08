This ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Peach vs Link Cosplay Photo Shoot Is Too Cute

Cosplay is something I will always respect because the sheer craft that goes into it and being able to realise some of gaming’s creative characters and bring them over into real life is nothing short of stunning. Cosplay offers a haven for fans, a way for us to give back to the creators that gave us these amazing figures to aspire to, or simply to enjoy. With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being the talk of the gaming community, it’s not surprising that the beloved fighter has spawned a few impressive cosplays for itself. In this case, it’s freaking adorable:

The cosplayer known as Kris Kuz takes on the role of Peach as Jerry Duck portrays Link in this comedic cosplay photo shoot that was just too cute not to share. Though none of these moves might be considered KO-worthy, it is adorable to see the love for the franchise shared in such a cool way.

