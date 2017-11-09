This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Includes Injustice 2 And More

It's time yet again for another great sale on Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, as Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb has updated this week's Xbox Live Deals With Gold, where you can score a number of sweet deals for both systems.

There are a number of sweet deals that you can snag this week, including Dishonored 2, Wolfenstein, Doom, Fallout 4 and more for a discounted price (just in time for QuakeCon), along with Titanfall 2, Batman: Arkham Knight, Shadow Warrior 2 and a handful of others. Over on the Xbox 360 front, you can grab deals on the Bioshock games, as well as the Far Cry games and Trials Fusion, as well as others.

You can check out the full lists of deals over the next few pages, with the percentage off their regular price and links to game pages. Stock up now, because the deals will end next Tuesday, August 29th, at 6:00 AM EDT.

Titles marked with an asterisk (*) are exclusive Gold member deals.