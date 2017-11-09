This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Includes Injustice 2 And More

By ComicBook.com Staff

Xbox 2

It's time yet again for another great sale on Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, as Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb has updated this week's Xbox Live Deals With Gold, where you can score a number of sweet deals for both systems.

There are a number of sweet deals that you can snag this week, including Dishonored 2, Wolfenstein, Doom, Fallout 4 and more for a discounted price (just in time for QuakeCon), along with Titanfall 2, Batman: Arkham Knight, Shadow Warrior 2 and a handful of others. Over on the Xbox 360 front, you can grab deals on the Bioshock games, as well as the Far Cry games and Trials Fusion, as well as others.

You can check out the full lists of deals over the next few pages, with the percentage off their regular price and links to game pages. Stock up now, because the deals will end next Tuesday, August 29th, at 6:00 AM EDT.

Titles marked with an asterisk (*) are exclusive Gold member deals.

Xbox One

Xbox 2

2Dark*- 70 percent off

Aven Colony*- 25 percent off

Batman: Arkham Knight- 50 percent off

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition- 50 percent off

BioShock: The Collection*- 50 percent off

Digerati Family Friendly Bundle*- 70 percent off

Dishonored 2- 25 percent off

DOOM- 35 percent off

EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition*- 75 percent off

EA SPORTS UFC 2*- 75 percent off

Exile's End*- 30 percent off

Fallout 4- 33 percent off

Fallout 4 Season Pass- 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Automatron- 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop- 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle- 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Far Harbor- 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Nuka-World- 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop- 40 percent off

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop- 40 percent off

Far Cry 4 Season Pass*- 60 percent off

Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack*- 60 percent off

prevnext

Xbox One Con't.

Xbox 2

FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition*- 50 percent off

Final Fantasy XV*- 50 percent off

FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity*- 60 percent off

FreezeME*- 50 percent off

Handball 17*- 70 percent off

Injustice 2- 20 percent off

Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition- 20 percent off

Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition- 20 perrcent off

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham- 60 percent off

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition- 60 percent off

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae*- 50 percent off

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition*- 75 percent off

Need For Speed*- 75 percent off

Prey- 50 percent off

R.B.I. Baseball 17*- 33 percent off

RiME*- 35 percent off

Shadow Warrior 2*- 50 percent off

Shadow Warrior Collection*- 60 percent off

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter- 70 percent off

The Evil Within- 75 percent off

prevnext

Xbox One Con't.

Xbox 2

STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition*- 80 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns- 25 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Crowns- 33 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Crowns- 40 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: 750 Crowns- 25 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition- 50 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind- 33 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector's Edition- 33 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector's Edition Upgrade- 33 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade- 25 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited- 67 percent off

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition- 50 percent off

The Escapists: The Walking Dead*- 75 percent off

The Evil Within Digital Bundle- 67 percent off

The Evil Within Season Pass- 40 percent off

The Sexy Brutale*- 50 percent off

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition*- 50 percent off

Tom Clancy's The Division Gold Edition*- 60 percent off

Tom Clancy's The Division Last Stand*- 40 percent off

Tom Clancy's The Division Survival*- 40 percent off

Tom Clancy's The Division Underground*- 40 percent off

Tom Clancy's The Division*- 60 percent off

Town of Light- 20 percent off

Trials Fusion Bronze Pack- 10 percent off

Trials Fusion Gold Pack- 30 percent off

Trials Fusion Platinum Pack- 35 percent off

Trials Fusion Silver Pack- 20 percent off

Trials of the Blood Dragon- 50 percent off

Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle- 20 percent off

Wolfenstein: The New Order- 25 percent off

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood- 25 percent off

prevnext

Xbox 360 Sales Con't.

Xbox 2

BioShock 2*- 50 percent off

BioShock Infinite*- 60 percent off

BioShock*- 50 percent off

Fallout 3- 40 percent off

Fallout 3: Broken Steel- 40 percent off

Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta- 75 percent off

Fallout: New Vegas- 40 percent off

Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts- 40 percent off

Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues- 75 percent off

Far Cry 2*- 67 percent off

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon*- 60 percent off

Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC*- 50 percent off

FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack*- 60 percent off

Far Cry 4 Season Pass*- 67 percent off

Far Cry 4*- 50 percent off

Far Cry Classic*- 50 percent off

Mars: War Logs*- 75 percent off

Oblivion- 75 percent off

RAGE- 75 percent off

Rotastic*- 75 percent off

The Evil Within X360- 75 percent off

Trials Fusion – DLC Empire of the Sky*- 67 percent off

Trials Fusion – DLC Riders of the Rustland*- 67 percent off

Trials Fusion – Season Pass*- 70 percent off

Trials Fusion: After The Incident*- 67 percent off

Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero*- 67 percent off

Trials Fusion: Fire in the Deep*- 67 percent off

Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss*- 67 percent off
prev
Start the Conversation

of