This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Includes Injustice 2 And More
It's time yet again for another great sale on Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, as Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb has updated this week's Xbox Live Deals With Gold, where you can score a number of sweet deals for both systems.
There are a number of sweet deals that you can snag this week, including Dishonored 2, Wolfenstein, Doom, Fallout 4 and more for a discounted price (just in time for QuakeCon), along with Titanfall 2, Batman: Arkham Knight, Shadow Warrior 2 and a handful of others. Over on the Xbox 360 front, you can grab deals on the Bioshock games, as well as the Far Cry games and Trials Fusion, as well as others.
You can check out the full lists of deals over the next few pages, with the percentage off their regular price and links to game pages. Stock up now, because the deals will end next Tuesday, August 29th, at 6:00 AM EDT.
Titles marked with an asterisk (*) are exclusive Gold member deals.
Xbox One
2Dark*- 70 percent off
Aven Colony*- 25 percent off
Batman: Arkham Knight- 50 percent off
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition- 50 percent off
BioShock: The Collection*- 50 percent off
Digerati Family Friendly Bundle*- 70 percent off
Dishonored 2- 25 percent off
DOOM- 35 percent off
EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition*- 75 percent off
EA SPORTS UFC 2*- 75 percent off
Exile's End*- 30 percent off
Fallout 4- 33 percent off
Fallout 4 Season Pass- 40 percent off
Fallout 4: Automatron- 40 percent off
Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop- 40 percent off
Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle- 40 percent off
Fallout 4: Far Harbor- 40 percent off
Fallout 4: Nuka-World- 40 percent off
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop- 40 percent off
Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop- 40 percent off
Far Cry 4 Season Pass*- 60 percent off
Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack*- 60 percent off
Xbox One Con't.
FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition*- 50 percent off
Final Fantasy XV*- 50 percent off
FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity*- 60 percent off
FreezeME*- 50 percent off
Handball 17*- 70 percent off
Injustice 2- 20 percent off
Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition- 20 percent off
Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition- 20 perrcent off
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham- 60 percent off
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition- 60 percent off
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae*- 50 percent off
Need for Speed Deluxe Edition*- 75 percent off
Need For Speed*- 75 percent off
Prey- 50 percent off
R.B.I. Baseball 17*- 33 percent off
RiME*- 35 percent off
Shadow Warrior 2*- 50 percent off
Shadow Warrior Collection*- 60 percent off
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter- 70 percent off
The Evil Within- 75 percent off