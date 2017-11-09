This Week’s Xbox Live Games With Gold Highlights Plenty Of New Deals

Microsoft has unveiled the latest games to be available for discount in its weekly Games With Gold sale, meaning you can get them marked down if you have a gold Xbox Live membership. And while there aren't too many AAA deals featured in this week's sale, there are a few notable bargains on accessories, as well as some indie games in case you've been looking to clean up on those.

You can get Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round and a number of its add-ons for much cheaper this week, along with the Team 17 classic Overcooked, the platforming adventure Seasons After Fall, and the founder's pack for the forthcoming multiplayer opus Gigantic, all available at discounted rates.

We've highlighted the deals over the next couple of pages, so take a look and see what's available for the next week! The sale will go on through next Monday evening!