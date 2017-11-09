This Week’s Xbox Live Games With Gold Highlights Plenty Of New Deals

By ComicBook.com Staff

Xbox 2

Microsoft has unveiled the latest games to be available for discount in its weekly Games With Gold sale, meaning you can get them marked down if you have a gold Xbox Live membership. And while there aren't too many AAA deals featured in this week's sale, there are a few notable bargains on accessories, as well as some indie games in case you've been looking to clean up on those.

You can get Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round and a number of its add-ons for much cheaper this week, along with the Team 17 classic Overcooked, the platforming adventure Seasons After Fall, and the founder's pack for the forthcoming multiplayer opus Gigantic, all available at discounted rates.

We've highlighted the deals over the next couple of pages, so take a look and see what's available for the next week! The sale will go on through next Monday evening!

Xbox One Deals

CONTENT TITLE

CONTENT TYPE

DISCOUNT

NOTES

2Dark

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Castle Invasion: Throne Out

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

Crypt of the Serpent King

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: AQUAPLUS Mashup Set

Add-On

30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Character: Phase 4

Add-On

100%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Core Fighters 30 Character Set

Add-On

40%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: KOF Mashup Content Set

Add-On

30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Last Round Story Mode

Add-On

30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: New Costume Pass 5 + Character

Add-On

30%

Spotlight

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

Forza Horizon 3 VIP

Add-On

75%

DWG
Xbox One Deals Con't. and Xbox 360 Deals

Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership

Xbox One Game

85%

DWG

Gigantic Founder's Pack

Add-On

25%

Spotlight

I, Zombie

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Momonga Pinball Adventures

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Overcooked

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Rock ´N Racing Bundle

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Seasons After Fall

Xbox One Game

25%

DWG

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Xbox One Game

25%

DWG

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness

Xbox One Game

40%

DWG

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

Team 17 Indie Heroes Pack

Xbox One Game

80%

DWG

The Escapists DLC Bundle

Add-On

67%

DWG

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Xbox 360 Deals

CONTENT TITLE

CONTENT TYPE

DISCOUNT

NOTES

Alien Breed 2: Assault

Arcade

75%

DWG

Alien Breed 3: Descent

Arcade

75%

DWG

Alien Breed Episode 1

Arcade

75%

DWG

The Escapists

Games On Demand

75%

DWG
