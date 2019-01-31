This Xbox One X Bundle Deal Matches Black Friday

Microsoft recently launched a $50 off sale on Xbox One X and Xbox One S systems, but Walmart and Amazon went way beyond that with $101 off the Xbox One X NBA 2K19 bundle. This matches deals that we saw on Xbox One X bundles this past Black Friday. Even if you don’t care about NBA 2K19, it’s free with the bundle and it’s $101 cheaper than buying a Xbox One X at list price. UPDATE: The price has dropped even further to $371.06!

Anyone can get the Xbox One X NBA 2K19 bundle for $398.99 here at Walmart with free 2-day shipping. If you’re a Prime member, you can get the same deal on Amazon while it lasts. If you want to go cheaper with the Xbox One S, you can also score several bundle deals that go beyond the $50 discount right here. The official description for the bundle reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They Will Know Your Name on the World’s Most Powerful Console. Pre-order the Microsoft Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle, Black, CYV-00070 and immerse yourself in the excitement and culture of NBA basketball with support for native 4K resolution and HDR. NBA 2K19 celebrates 20 years of redefining sports gaming: start your MyCAREER, make a name for yourself, and explore your open-world “Neighborhood.” Take on the best in the world on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network. Microsoft Xbox One X features 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, 4K video streaming, and premium audio, and the included 1 month Xbox Game Pass trial gives you instant access to over 100 games. With hundreds of Xbox One X Enhanced games, immersive true 4K gaming, and 40% more power than any other console, there’s never been a better time to game with Xbox One X.”

Bundle includes: Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB console, wireless controller, full-game download of NBA 2K19, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial.

Celebrate 20 years of redefining sports gaming with the #1-rated NBA video game simulation series in incredible 4K with HDR

Explore your open-world “Neighborhood” and immerse yourself in real-life basketball excitement and culture.

Take on the best NBA 2K19 players in the world on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network

Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies; stream 4k video on Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube, among other; and listen to music with Spotify

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.