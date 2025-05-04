Fortnite Is Getting a Superman Skin & Mythic Ability Soon

The Man of Steel is making a comeback to the world of Fortnite. It’s been a while since Epic Games made Superman skins available, but it seems the company has something big planned for the DC super hero. According to leakers ShiinaBR and FNBRintel, a new skin will be timed to coincide with the new Superman movie, which is set to be released in theaters on July 11th. There will also be a mythic ability that “turns you into Superman.” What that entails exactly remains to be seen, but it could be something like temporary invincibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortnite previously added Superman skin options back in 2021, including the character’s classic look as well as a black “shadow” design. It remains to be seen how different the new skin will look from the 2021 option, but there are plenty of subtle nuances to Clark’s suit in the upcoming James Gunn film. That should help to distinguish it, and make it worthwhile for diehard Superman fans. Gunn himself noted earlier this year that fans could expect to see designs based on the DCU in games like Fortnite. Superman always seemed like the most obvious choice, given that it’s the first movie in the new cinematic universe.

the fortnite superman skin from 2021

Prior to Gunn’s statement, ShiinaBR reported earlier this year that the reason we hadn’t seen more DC skins in Fortnite was due to the existence of MultiVersus. With Warner Bros. ending support for the game, a plan was put into place to “double down” on collaborations with live-service games like Fortnite. It remains to be seen what other games stand to benefit as a result of this shift in strategy, but hopefully it leads to content that DC fans can get excited about.

At this time, ShiinaBR has only mentioned the Superman skin, so it will be interesting to see if other designs from the film make it into Fortnite. The new movie will see several additional DC characters appear, including heroes like Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific. Unlike Superman, none of those characters have ever had a skin in Fortnite, and there might not ever be as good of an opportunity. Of course, that could also depend on whether the movie ends up being a box office success.

RELATED: Fortnite Reveals New Thunderbolts* Skins and Tournament

For the time being, Fortnite fans will just have to wait patiently to see what DC and Epic Games have in store. With the movie still being more than two months away, it will likely be a while before we get an official announcement. Of course, those who prefer Marvel to DC will likely have some skins to look forward to that same month; Epic Games tends to work closely with Disney, and Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming out just two weeks after Superman.

Are you excited to see content based on Superman added to Fortnite? What DC characters do you most want to see in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!