Monster Hunter Wilds Players Divided Over NSFW Content Plaguing the Game

Monster Hunter Wilds players are currently divided over NSFW content that is plaguing the game, and ruining it for some MH Wilds fans. We are five months deep into 2025, and Monster Hunter Wilds remains unequivocally the biggest release of the year. There have been some challengers, such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Schedule 1, and most recently The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, but none have really come close to the success of MH Wilds. This isn’t too surprising, because Monster Hunter is huge, especially since Monster Hunter World. However, it is surprising when you look at how divisive the game has been among MH fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For example, Monster Hunter Wilds still only has a “Mixed” rating on Steam, something that no doubt Capcom is not very keen on. Meanwhile, any given day you scroll through the MH Wilds Reddit page, and you will find plenty of complaints and criticisms. One of the latest involves the game’s Stickers.

For those that don’t know, Stickers are a customization tool available to [layers that allows said players to convey various messages in multiplayer. Naturally, this feature has been hijacked by those with no intention to use the feature as intended. As a result, many of the stickers players will come across are certainly not safe for work.

This may seem like a minor problem, but it is prevalent enough that it has caught the attention of the MH Wilds community, much of it which is not very happy about the issue. To this end, one of the top posts this week is a post highlighting the issue.

As noted, there are some Monster Hunter Wilds players defending the use of Stickers above, while others have been keen to defend the idea of the feature.

“Do people hate these? I always found them funny to see what people come up with,” writes one Monster Hunter Wilds fan of the issue. Another comment adds, defending the intention of the feature: “Hot take, but I’d much rather have a bunch of unfunny zoomers spamming memes than sterile silence. Even if they’re kinda annoying, there’s not many games where you get to actually engage and communicate with other players this much.”

Balancing out the defense of Stickers and how they are being used, is plenty of criticism the echoes the sentiment of the post.

“We have come full circle to the 12 years old teenager humor. I blame streamer culture,” writes one MH Wilds fan. Another fan adds: “A lot of the gooner stickers aren’t funny, you gotta get creative but these serve no purpose other than hub spamming.”

Of course, there is not only the issue of Stickers being used for NSFW purposes, but they are also sometimes used to be racist or just to be toxic in general. Suffice to say, the feature is divisive, though it is unlikely Capcom will do anything to alleviate some of its shortcomings, let alone remove it.

All of that said, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more Monster Hunter Wilds news, more Monster Hunter Wilds rumors and leaks, and for more Monster Hunter Wilds speculation, click here.