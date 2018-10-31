THQ Nordic Once Again Offering PlayStation 4 Games For Charity Via Humble Bundle

Remember a while back when THQ Nordic teamed up with Humble Bundle to give away PlayStation 3 and 4 games for great prices while helping a worthy charity? Those were good times. And the good news is they’re back again!

The publisher has once again teamed up with the group to offer the THQ Nordic PlayStation 2 bundle. You can get a couple of games right off the bat for whatever you choose to pay; and the higher up you go in tier, the more great games you get, including favorites like Darksiders: Warmastered Edition and Battle Chasers: Nightwar!

Check out the broken-down tiers below, and head here to get your hands on the bundle! You’ve got until November 12, so don’t waste too much time…

$1 Or More

Lock’s Quest– Build defenses and battle against the Clockwork horde in the next generation remake of the critically acclaimed 2008 Nintendo DS title, Lock’s Quest! You play as Lock, a boy who stumbles upon an invasion of his Village, which triggers a wider war between Kingdom Force and a revived Clockwork Army, led by the nefarious Lord Agony. A gripping story unfolds as you progress through 75 Days of warfare, across a dozen unique maps, aided by a collection of turrets, traps and special attacks.

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director’s Cut– Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams is a blistering hardcore platformer with contrasting worlds. Warp Giana’s vivid dreams to alter your abilities and destroy the twisted creatures lurking within. Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams combines the challenge of retro era platforming with graphics that pack a visual punch and tight controls.

$12.17 or More

Along with the above games, you’ll get these favorites:

This is the Police- Dive into a deep story of corruption, crime and intrigue. Take the role of gritty Police Chief Jack Boyd, and come face to face with the ugly underbelly of Freeburg, a city spiraling the drain. Will Jack reach his retirement with a nice stack of bills, or will he end up broken…or worse?

The Dwarves– The Dwarves is a fantasy role-playing game with a strong story and tactically challenging real-time battles. 15 playable heroes, each with individual skills, are to be deployed cleverly. Take on superior numbers of orcs, ogres, älfs, bögnilim, zombies, dark mages and many more foes, to give them the low-down.

Red Faction II- Defend your country as Alias, a demolitions expert, with the help of your five squad members, each specializing in their own method of destruction. Fight through diverse levels using vehicles, an arsenal of specialized weapons and massive explosives in your rampage to overthrow the government.

Black Mirror- Black Mirror is a dark adventure game that details the aftermath of the tragic death of William Gordon. Playing as his grandson Samuel players must unveil the truth behind the events of that fateful, stormy night. The Gordon family has accepted William’s death as suicide; however, Samuel is not so sure. And through further investigation some terrifying family secrets are revealed. Through the course of the game players will discover the tragedy that has decimated the Gordons since the Middle Ages – and eventually fight to escape a fate that will not stop until it has claimed every member of the family.

Destroy All Humans! 2- Assume the role of the human-hating alien Crypto once again, in the sci-fi action adventure spoof, bound to enslave mankind. Take revenge on humanity for destroying your mothership. “Make War, not Love” and take on new enemies in an expanded open-world, using your new alien arsenal and abilities. All humans must be destroyed!

$15 or More

Titan Quest– Discover the Courage that Turns Heroes Into Legends.

From Age of Empires co-creator Brian Sullivan and Braveheart writer Randall Wallace comes an innovative, all-new action role playing game set in ancient Greece, Egypt and Asia.

The Titans have escaped their eternal prison, and now wreak havoc upon the earth. The gods seek a hero who can turn the tide in an epic struggle that will determine the fate of both men and gods. Are you ready for the quest?

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition– Hunted by a vengeful group of Angels, War must take on the forces of Hell, forge uneasy alliances with the very demons he hunts, and journey across the ravaged remains of the Earth on his quest for vengeance and vindication.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar- Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an RPG inspired by the classic console greats, featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by exploration of the world.

Sine Mora EX- Sine Mora EX is a side-scrolling shoot’em up that provides a unique challenge, where time is the ultimate factor. Mixing classic shooter sensibilities with contemporary presentation, Sine Mora EX is a gorgeous shoot’em up offering both a Story Mode that weaves an over-the-top tale and an Arcade Mode that provides deep, satisfying gameplay to challenge fans of the genre.

(You’ll also snag a $2 Humble Wallet discount towards the Humble Monthly program, good towards your first month!)

These programs will help the Flüchtlingsprojekt Ute Bock, or you can choose your own.

Help out these great programs and get an awesome deal on games!