THQ Nordic Purchases Koch Media and Deep Silver, Reacquires Saints Row, Metro Franchises

You guys remember a few years ago how THQ was thriving as a game publisher, only to shut its doors due to too many losses and selling off its assets to other studios? Well, it looks like it’s making a resurgence of sorts, under its THQ Nordic name.

The team has been building up with a number of releases, as well as announced titles like the highly anticipated Darksiders 3. But now it’s made it’s biggest move to date – it’s brought a couple of franchises, and some studios, back under its umbrella.

Videos by ComicBook.com

THQ Nordic announced late this evening that it has managed to acquire Koch Media for around 121 million pounds. This includes the publishing team at Deep Silver, as well as development studios like Volition and Dambuster Studios. As part of the deal, it’ll also re-acquire hit franchises like Metro, Dead Island and Saints Row.

We’re unsure of how this will affect the publishing of the forthcoming Metro: Exodus later this year, but it will likely fall under the THQ name. Some noted that Koch Media will continue to run as a separate entity, but game labels weren’t discussed at the time of acquisition.

The deal means that THQ Nordic can continue to stretch for larger game development and publishing capacity, bringing the name back to prosperity, as it was several years ago with popular titles like Darksiders II.

“Koch Media has a long history of profitability despite losses incurred from some less successful game releases,” said Lars Wingefors, CEO of THQ Nordic, possibly pointing at the lacking performance of Agents of Mayhem from last year.

“THQ Nordic is convinced that the development studios of Deep Silver as part of THQ Nordic will successfully deliver at least four ongoing AAA game projects including Metro Exodus as well as the next Volition Studio AAA release and the next Dambuster Studio AAA release, together with a number of other game development and publishing titles,” added Koch CEO Dr. Klemens Kundratitz. “I strongly believe that THQ Nordic is a great strategic fit with Koch Media. In addition to having long experience within games development and publishing, THQ Nordic has the skills, willingness and capital to deliver growth in the future.”

Congrats to the two companies. Now let’s see what this does for the THQ name in the long haul.