Three Times That Nintendo Released Outstanding Metroid, Zelda And Mario Games In The Same Year

Nintendo is in the midst of a “golden era” with the Nintendo Switch. In its first seven months, the company has produced a number of hit titles that guarantee it’ll be a big seller this holiday season. That said, it’s also made some great games for the Nintendo 3DS as well, with Pokemon Sun Ultra and Pokemon Moon Ultra also on the way.

But it’s three franchises – Mario, Metroid and Legend of Zelda – that truly stand out. All three of these saw big releases this year for Switch and 3DS, marking the third occasion in the company’s history where it produced much-anticipated sequels for each one.

What were the other two? Let’s hop in the time machine and take a look, and relive the three great games that you can play this year as well!

1986- The Legend of Zelda (Nintendo Entertainment System)

The Legend of Zelda series got its start in just the right way, with a top-down adventure that would become one of the most beloved titles in Nintendo’s 8-bit history. It continues to live on as a Virtual Console favorite on many platforms these days, but many players prefer the classic setting of the original NES, and its controller format. It’s not hard to see why, as it makes Zelda feel more at home, as you utilize items, take on powerful bosses, and attempt to keep your sword at full strength, all in the name of living another day and seeing future adventures in the series. Zelda would begin a renaissance that few franchises could match.

1986- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (Famicom)

Although the game didn’t see a release on U.S. shores for several years (namely because Nintendo thought it was too tough for general audiences), Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels would become the stuff of legend for fans of the series. Packing an even higher difficulty than most players expected, the game surprised at every turn, testing your platforming skills and making you grateful that you could reach the castle at the end – even if the princess was in another one. We’re happy that this game eventually surfaced on our shores, but back then, it was pure gold for Famicom owners.

1986- Metroid (NES)

Samus Aran had to get her start somewhere, and what better place than the NES? Metroid‘s arrival just a few months after The Legend of Zelda signified the 8-bit era for Nintendo, with a side-scrolling, open-world adventure chock full of cool abilities, wild boss battles (including an encounter with Mother Brain at the end) and ideal retro presentation that brought out the best from the 8-bit Nintendo. On top of that, players were shocked to learn that Samus was a woman at the end, beginning a new era of female heroes that would step up to claim their place in video games. And it still holds true today, thanks to Metroid: Samus Returns.

2002- Metroid Prime (GameCube)

When Metroid Prime was first announced, people were quite critical of it, preferring a classic side-scrolling adventure instead of a first-person shooter. However, then the game arrived in November 2002 and shocked those that owned GameCube systems, as it turned out to be way better than expected. Retro Studios pulled off the impossible, utilizing the best gameplay elements from the Metroid universe and applying them with a fresh style that was fun to play. And the fun continued for a few more games, including Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and Metroid Prime Trilogy. Thankfully, it won’t be long before we return to the world of Metroid Prime for Nintendo Switch.

2002- Super Mario Sunshine (GameCube)

Here was an oddball little title that stood out from most 3D Mario adventures, mainly because of how it played. Sure, Mario could still defeat enemies like a champ, but he did so with the help of a water pump system known as FLUDD, which enabled him to not only shoot at his enemies, but also propel himself with the Hover Nozzle. While Sunshine wasn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea, it was a blast while it lasted, and kept players busy for several years before Super Mario Galaxy rolled around for the Nintendo Wii. Some players want to see a return to Sunshine someday…but we’re perfectly content with Super Mario Odyssey for now.

2002- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)

Technically, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker didn’t hit U.S. shores until 2003, but it did come out in Japan just in time for the holidays, so we’re counting it. Like the other games on this list, Zelda saw some fairly interesting changes as well, with a new cel-shaded art design that a lot of fans easily grew attached to, along with the exciting gameplay we’ve come to expect from the series. The Wind Waker became quite memorable with a lot of fans, and has since seen a re-release on the Wii U, with a special high definition edition – which also performed wonderfully. We wouldn’t mind seeing a Switch version, just for nostalgia’s sake.

2017- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch/Wii U)

When the Nintendo Switch debuted earlier this year, it did so without the benefit of a Mario title, which was the go-to series for most of Nintendo’s hardware launches. However, it performed admirably anyway, thanks to the open-world adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This game changed the way we looked at Zelda games forever, with intricate gameplay and puzzle solving that kept us on our toes, as well as exquisite art battles and excellent item use with hours of replayability on hand. There was a Wii U version as well, for those of you feeling nostalgic for Nintendo’s previous hardware…and it’s awesome, too.

2017- Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo 3DS)

Nintendo really threw us for a loop at the Electronic Entertainment Expo earlier this year, not only announcing a new Metroid Prime game for the Nintendo Switch, but also Samus Returns, a wondrous throwback to the classic Metroid II for the Nintendo 3DS. That game arrived in September, and, thanks to MercurySteam, shined brighter than most of the Metroid games we had seen before (definitely Other M, at least). The graphics, the gameplay (especially with the new melee feature), and the replayability all rank high, with our only complaint being that the game didn’t get released for Switch. Ah, well, maybe we’ll get an enhanced port next year, yeah?

2017- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch)

Things come full circle tomorrow with the release of Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch, Mario’s long-awaited return to form for 3D exploration/adventure games. From what we’ve seen from the reviews thus far, it feels like the best Mario game since the olden days of Super Mario 64, with plenty of secrets to find, outfits to collect, abilities to use and more. On top of that, it has one of the catchiest theme songs in history with “Jump Up, Superstar,” which is consistently getting played around the office somewhere. That’s just the kind of mood we’re in when it comes to tackling this game tomorrow.

Man…who knows what the year 2032 will bring?!

(Thanks to Tom Kreft for the suggestion!)