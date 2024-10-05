Throne and Liberty Feature Is Blowing the Minds of Players

Throne and Liberty is out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and currently, it is one of the most popular games in the world. Whether the new MMO meets RPG from NCSoft will be able to maintain this early momentum and finally established a new MMO on the scene, remains to be seen. So far, user reviews for the game are mixed on Steam and elsewhere, but this isn't entirely uncommon for large online games that suffer from server issues at launch, as well as bugs, performance problems, and a lack of content. All of this improves over time.

Those that are enjoying the game are enjoying a wide range of things, including the various quality-of-life features the game has. To this end, the top post on the game's Reddit page is a post praising one of these quality-of-life features, which also happens to be quite the impressive feat from NCSoft.

More specifically, players have had their minds blown playing the game and witnessing the lack of loading screens, which is impressive for any game, but especially an MMO, which has lots of server pings, crossing wires, and reason to be riddled with loading screens.

"Feel like this game is gonna set the bar for quality-of-life features in MMOs, feels leagues ahead of the other the other big names," reads one of the comments on the post above.

Of course, in the video above there is technically a loading screen, and on console, especially at launch, it is longer. The little purple vortex is to hide a loading screen. So there is a loading screen, it is just so fast here that for all intents and purposes there might as well not be any.

"I mean, there is a loading screen, it's the purple 'traveling through a vortex"'animation where the camera looks upwards.But for OP that lasted like 0.05s in this clip which is frankly amazing," reads another comment on the post above.

