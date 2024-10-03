Throne and Liberty Releases First Update, Patch Notes Live

Developer NCSoft and publisher Amazon Games has released the first Throne and Liberty update since the new free-to-play MMORPG released this week via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In addition to releasing the update, the pair have also provided the patch notes, revealing and detailing everything the update does.

For the release of the update, servers went down for six hours, but this period of the game being down should end at 6:30 a.m. EST, which means it servers should be back up by the time you are reading this. What the file size of the update is though, we don't know. This information was not included in the patch notes.

Unfortunately, while notably the first update, there isn't much notable about the update. The aforementioned duo highlight bug fixes in the UI and some other changes to the settings, but nothing major. This includes no new content.

Throne and Liberty Update 1.1.0 Patch Notes

All Platforms

Boss Effects: Mechanic markers should now appear more reliably under high visual effect counts.

UI: Guild Status will no longer have an erroneous 'Writer:#' appended to the text.

UI: Congratulatory Package will no longer remain visible on the shop UI after it has been claimed.

UI: Fixed controller D-pad becoming unresponsive after equipping an outfit in the Mirror Boutique.

UI: Fixed controller navigation in the Guild menu when searching for a guild.

Settings: When privacy settings restrict friend requests, these requests will no longer appear when relaunching the game.

Localization: Applied latest localization updates, including the correction of several untranslated strings in game text and voiceover.

Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 (Console Only)

Friend Requests: Requests can now be accepted if the other player is offline or in another world area.

Xbox Series X|S

Graphics: Increased resolution of world map.

Settings: Fixed behavior of some UGC settings related to Guilds.

Settings: Players with restricted privacy settings will no longer see blank Whisper chats from blocked players.

PlayStation 5

Graphics: Optimizations to reduce screen tearing issues.

Thanks for your support and we'll see you in Solisium!

sd