Experience Thumper’s Rhythm Violence for an Easy Price This Week

(Photo: Drool)

The long-awaited indie horror dropped 25% from its standard $19.99 price tag this week following a tweet from the game's account this past Monday.

For those that missed the hype earlier this year, here's what Thumper is all about, from Drool, the developers: "The game stars the titular THUMPER, the ultimate space beetle with a high­-polish chrome exterior. Players must guide THUMPER through high­-speed action and uncharted psychic territories towards his nemesis, CRAKHED.The self-proclaimed 'rhythm violence' game follows a single mission: "To reach synthestic bliss, you must survive rhythm hell."

Drool is a duo of developers Brian Gibson and Mark Flury, veterans of the Guitar Hero dev team, and strongest bits of that history is in Thumper's DNA.

Having just picked this up from the sale, I can vouch that Thumper lives up to its name. The game will leave your heart racing long after you've put it down. Thumper is a thriller – even a horror game nestled inside the mechanics of a rhythm game in the vein of Audiosurf. The button commands are simple: You press A. Or, you press A and hold a directional button at a given cue. Thumper pares back on the complicated controls in favor of a deceptively complex system of directional cues that get more violent and entrancing through your descent into the cacophonous hellscape. This is a smart move, considering every other part of the game is visually overwhelming.

Thumper's recent addition to the Switch makes it available on every console, including a PlayStation VR counterpart.

Do yourself a favor by not missing out on this sale.

Thumper is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One