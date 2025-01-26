Microsoft, Oracle Reportedly in Talks to Buy TikTok

The White House is working to find an American buyer for TikTok and Microsoft is reportedly in the mix. TikTok is one of the biggest social media platforms out there and has massively changed the way we consume content. While short form video apps like Vine existed pre-TikTok, TikTok blew up at a much bigger level thanks to having longer videos and an incredibly addictive algorithm. Now, these short form videos are a primary form of entertainment and movie/TV studios have begun utilizing it to promote movies/shows through clips on these apps. Larger creators on YouTube and Twitch also utilize it to post highlights which helps promote their content too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and other major social media giants have all joined in on copying TikTok by trying to replicate a similar feed that allows endless scrolling based on your interests. It’s huge, but TikTok has been a hot topic for many years now. The app is owned by Chinese company ByteDance and it has been alleged that TikTok is used by China to spy and collect data on American citizens. As such, Trump started working on banning TikTok back in 2020, only for it to take the entirety of Biden’s presidency for it to actually happen. It ended up taking so long that Trump reversed his position on the matter and now wants to save it.

TikTok ended up being banned on January 18th and was removed from app stores and being rendered unusable to those who had it installed in America. However, less than 24 hours later, TikTok was brought back after Trump promised the owners that it would be unbanned. The app is essentially illegal here in the United States unless its sold to an American buyer, but Trump has granted ByteDance 75 days to find a new owner for TikTok here in the States. With that said, it seems like multiple giant companies and parties are in the running to take control.

TikTok May Get Bought by Microsoft

TikTok

According to NPR, Microsoft and Oracle are in the mix to take control of TikTok. Oracle’s server network is already heavily integrated with TikTok and the two have had a partnership for years now, which would make it a pretty reasonable candidate for taking control of TikTok. ByteDance would keep a minority stake in TikTok while Oracle would control the app’s algorithm, data collection and software updates, if a deal went through. Microsoft’s role isn’t totally clear, but it’s also not the first time the tech giant has expressed interest in acquiring TikTok. Given Google has YouTube, Meta has Facebook and Instagram, and Amazon has Twitch, it would make sense for Microsoft to try and have its own giant social media platform.

President Trump has denied that Oracle is in talks to acquire TikTok, but hasn’t ruled out other notable parties. “No, not with Oracle,” said Trump. “Numerous people are talking to me, very substantial people, about buying it and I will make that decision probably over the next 30 days. Congress has given 90 days. If we can save TikTok, I think it would be a good thing.”

Whether or not TikTok will be “saved” here in the United States remains to be seen. It seems like a very important priority for Trump, but of course, it all comes down to ByteDance to actually pull the trigger on making the deal.