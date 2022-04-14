Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Releases April 14 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands got another new update this week, and this time, it includes quite a few different balance adjustments. These range from both buffs and nerfs for various spells players can equip as well as weapon damage adjustments, too. It also contains some interesting changes for different backstory traits players select when first building a character which will further alter their stats.

Some scalings for different weapons were apparently not functioning as intended in Wonderlands with those issues now resolved after this latest update. For those who keep finding cosmetics all over the place and aren’t able to redeem them because they’d already been found before, you’ll also be happy to hear that you’ll now be able to sell them for twice the gold they were worth previously.

The notes about the changes made for the Twist of Fate feature – the one where you pick a backstory when making your character – is notable, too. The attributes changed by different picks have been altered, so be sure to doublecheck your choice next time you make a new character.

You can see the full patch notes for April 14th’s Wonderlands update below:

Change Notes

Fixed an issue that was sometimes causing the achievement after completing the “Walk the Stalk” quest to not be awarded.

Patched up a hole in Queen’s Gate

Fatemakers who do not own the Butt Stallion Pack are now able to drop and sell cosmetic items from it if picked up during gameplay.

Prevented Fatemakers from picking up fire spells before they knew how to do fire magic.

Increased the chance for Chaos Chamber Aspects (bosses) and the Maker to drop dedicated gear.

“For each Aspect defeated, we have increased the chance for their dedicated item to drop from the Maker. In addition, The Maker herself is also getting an increased chance for dedicated gear to drop.”

Tina has completed the item cards, and Quadbow and Thunder Anima are now possible World Drops!

Gave Customization Drops a whole new look!

“We recolored the loot beam and outline to a better yellow color so they wouldn’t get confused with the Purple Epic Gear. The Lost Loot Machine will no longer confuse them with Epic gear, either! The item card has now been switched to match Common item cards. The audio cue for their drop is no longer the same as Epic gear.”

Make more gold! You can sell customizations for twice as much at vending machines now!

The “Awe” passive properly scales to the Fatemaker instead of giving a flat rate

Spell Adjustments

Magic Barrage

“Magic Barrage fires magic projectiles at enemies. We’ve made some changes to how some of these different variants scale their damage at higher levels, the cooldown times, and in the case of the Concentrated Magic Barrage, swapped out an extra projectile in favor of the spell now having two stages when channeled that increase in damage.”

Magic Barrage (all prefixes) – Increased base spell damage from 8 to 13

Overwhelming Magic Barrage – Increased damage scaling 13%

Overwhelming Magic Barrage – Decreased cooldown by 8%

Bursting Magic Barrage – Increased damage scaling by 56%

Cascading Magic Barrage – Increased damage scaling by 69%

Concentrated Magic Barrage – Reduced damage scaling by 45%

Concentrated Magic Barrage – Reduced the Radius scaling by 66%

Concentrated Magic Barrage – Increased Cooldown scaling by 5%

Concentrated Magic Barrage – Reduced total channel time by 0.5 sec

Concentrated Magic Barrage – Replaced the extra projectile at max channel time with 25% increased spell damage.

Cloudburst Arc Torrent

“Arken’s Arc Torrent spell calls down a lightning bolt on enemies. We’ve adjusted how the damage and radius scaling for the spell works in its individual channeling stages.”

Stages get increasingly more powerful; it will now scale at 25% each stage.

Eruption

Increased Eruption base damage from 20 to 24

Hydra

Increased all Hydra Spells base charges from 1 to 2, so you can have double the casting fun!

Sigil

Increased all Sigil Spells base damage by 200%

Weapon Balance Adjustments

Sniper Rifles

Increased all Sniper Rifle damage by 20%

Magic Poison SMG

“We found that these guns weren’t appreciated as it was taking 1.5 seconds for the damage to ramp up to competitive levels. We’re removing the delay and including it as part of the base damage that the gun does.”

Removed +50% damage scaling over time

Increased Hyperius Magic Poison SMG Damage scaling by 50%

Increased Dahlia Magic Poison SMG Damage scaling by 50%

Increased Feriore Magic Poison SMG Damage scaling by 50%

Reduced Feriore Magic Poison SMG Thrown Damage by 20% to compensate for the damage increase

White Rider’s Dual Beam damage scaling remains unchanged, overall increasing the damage each beam deals due to the Dahlia scaling change.

“The damage of White Rider’s Single Beam mode was getting scaled twice. The damage was close to what we were aiming for before these buffs, but due to the additional increases, we’ve reduced this modifier’s form by 11.8%.”

Legendary Pistols

Reduced Masterwork Handbow Damage Scaling by 30.8%

Reduced Masterwork Handbow Crit Damage Bonus by 50%

Reduced Catatumbo damage Scaling by 6.67%

Reduced Queen’s Cry Damage Scaling by 15%

Reduced Pookie’s Chew Toy Damage Scaling by 28.8%

Reduced Ruby’s Spite Damage Scaling by 30.8%

Increased Automagic.exe Damage Scaling by 50%

Increased Gluttony Damage Scaling by 15.4%

Increased The Message Reload Speed by 50%

Addressed an issue with how Liquid Cooling Damage Scaling was being calculated.

Backstory Hero Point (Twist of Fate) Adjustments

“Note: Backstories cannot be changed after you pick one, but the changes will still be applied to your characters when you play the game! These changes will all apply to new characters.”

Village Idiot

Added -3 Wisdom penalty

Raised By Elves

Increased Dexterity from +2 to +4

Increased Attunement from +0 to +2

Failed Monk

Increase Wisdom bonus from +4 to +6

Increase Intelligence bonus from +2 to +3

Rogue Alchemist