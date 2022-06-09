Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gets New Update Alongside Patch Notes

✖

A new Tiny Tina's Wonderlands update is set to go live today -- June 9 -- at 9:30 AM PT. Ahead of the update's release, Gearbox has gone ahead and provided Borderlands fans with the patch notes for the update. And beyond the Weekly Rotations, the update is limited to weapon balance, with Skeep Pro and Envy, in particular, getting the most attention with the balance changes.

While we know everything that the update does what we don't know is whether it requires a download, and if it does, we don't know how much hard drive space players should prepare to have available. The length of the patch notes and the content of the patch notes suggest the update is going to be on the smaller side of things, but for now, this is just speculation.

Below, you can check out the update's complete and official patch notes, courtesy of Gearbox:

Weapon Balance:

We found that weapons that spawned elemental puddles were using the incorrect source for the damage they were doing. These puddles were doing unmodified base damage from the weapons, rather than the damage from the actual item card. This attributed to some unintended damage amounts for various weapons, including Envy. We have identified a bug where Oil n Spice does not deal damage with its splat and will be addressing this in a future update.

Changed Weapon Elemental Puddle damage to be based on item card damage

Increased Carrouser's damage scaling by 16.7%

Increase Envy's damage scaling by 21.4%

Increased Envy's Status Effect Chance by 100%

Increased Tootherator's damage scaling by 28.5%

Decreased the amount of ammo consumed by Portable Sawmill by 1 and reduced the damage scaling by ~66.3% to compensate. The goal was to keep the DPS similar but allow higher total damage to the target due to Sniper Rifle ammo constraints.

Increased Skeep Prod's damage scaling by 25%

Increased Skeep Prod's beam damage scaling by 60%

Addressed an issue with Skeep Prod that was causing the beams to deal less damage while using the Semi-Auto weapon mode.

Increased Kao Khan's damage scaling by 62.5%

Weekly Rotations:

Weekly Event! The Blinged-Out Badasses in-game, limited-time mini-event is still live! This mini-event runs from June 2 to June 16 at 9:00 AM PT.

More cosmetics drop from Badass enemies. Note: This does not prevent other drops from occurring

Temporarily reduced the base cost of making a Chaos Chamber elite

Cosmetics sell for 50% more!

AND Badasses are now dropping more cosmetics from other loot pools!

The Chaos Chamber's Featured Run has been updated! The Leaderboard has been reset. Will you top the charts this week?

Featured Runs are available in the Chaos Chamber after you've completed the main story, and rotate weekly every Thursday at 9:00 AM PT. They're the same for all players, so jump in and see how your run went compared to other Fatemakers!

This run features Le Chance and Master Tonhammer. Get ready to take on a new featured run in the Chaos Chamber!

Have you checked out the goodies for sale in the Vending Machines for the Chaos Chamber's Loot Room? They switch out their merchandise every week!

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Borderlands spin-off, click here.