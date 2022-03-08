Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Endgame Details Revealed

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands may not be a Borderlands game by name, by it’s got the spirit – and, perhaps more importantly, the loot – to be considered one anyway. And if you’re approaching it as a Borderlands game, you’ll know that the main story and its branching side quests are only part of the formula with a huge emphasis always put on the endgame scenarios players find themselves in once they’ve wrapped up these sorts of games. Gearbox Software and 2K clued players in this week on some of the endgame content they’ll be able to look forward to once they finish Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands which includes a randomized dungeon known as the “Chaos Chamber.”

A trailer released this week by the game’s creators showed off gameplay and more from this mode with specifics shared in a press release alongside it. This Chaos Chamber continues the game’s overarching tabletop RPG theme by forcing players to choose one of two portals after clearing a randomized dungeon room to mix up what the next challenge will look like. Gearbox and 2K said this Chaos Chamber mode consists of three dungeon rooms, a mini-boss fight, three more dungeon rooms, and finally, the main boss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Step into 💀CHAOS CHAMBER💀 – the endlessly replayable endgame of TTWL!



MUAHAHA…can you overcome its unpredictable dangers? 😈 Make it through to get UNIMAGINABLE riches (you know, LOOT). 🙌



Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!

👉 https://t.co/dfDSCf3nvP



Ft. @KindaFunnyVids pic.twitter.com/8DKjENqwUm — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🌈🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) March 8, 2022

That’s the gist of the Chaos Chamber mode, but there are of course some other factors that separate it from the normal experience. You’ll be able to earn both buffs and debuffs called “Blessings” and “Curses,” respectively, when moving through the various dungeon rooms as you collect Crystals, a Chaos Chamber currency earned through various means within the endgame trials. Crystals are your main way of activating Blessings at altars which consist of things like movement speed and crit damage enhancements among other beneficial buffs.

And then there’s the loot, the real reason why players keep playing through endgame content like Chaos Chambers. Once you wrap up one of these trials after successfully clearing all the rooms and bosses, you’ll get a chest full of loot and will also earn Moon Orbs. These Moon Orbs in turn can be used to reroll enchantments on items so that you can optimize your loot with a bit of luck on your side.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is scheduled to release on March 25th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. We got to play a bit of the game ahead of its released, and you can check out our impressions here.