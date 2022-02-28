Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Gameplay Walkthrough Video Released

Tina Tina’s Wonderlands developer Gearbox Software and 2K have released an extensive gameplay walkthrough ahead of its release that offers over 20 minutes of footage from the video game. Given that the video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 25th, the new video should give potential players a real sense of whether they would want to spend even more time in the world of this Borderlands franchise spinoff.

The new gameplay walkthrough video, which you can check out embedded above, more specifically offers a look at the tabletop-inspired overworld as well as a significant chunk of the optional Mount Craw area. Helpfully, it also shows off co-op gameplay specifically, featuring two players taking on goblins and the like with magic and guns.

“During the first few skirmishes and even throughout the first mission, it became apparent that this wasn’t going to be a huge departure from the Borderlands formula, so any avid tabletop RPG players looking for a Borderlands twist will find that it’s much more Borderlands than it is Dungeons & Dragons,” ComicBook.com’s preview of the upcoming video game reads in part. “The quips and the characters like goblins and skeletons remind you that this isn’t normal Borderlands, but your moment-to-moment interactions with everything else should feel comfortable enough to returning players. It’s got the signature Borderlands humor as well with Tiny Tina’s relentless commentary ensuring there’s hardly a quiet moment to be had.”

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Tiny Tina (voiced by Ashly Burch) guides players on a wild looter-shooter ride alongside “headstrong captain” Valentine (voiced by Andy Samberg) and “rule-obsessed robot” Frette (voiced by Wanda Sykes) as they look to defeat the Dragon Lord (voiced by Will Arnett). The game is, as noted above, set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 25th. It is set to release on other PC storefronts later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands so far? Does the new gameplay walkthrough being released answer any of your burning questions? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!